One of TV’s most popular couples is making their presence known in the realm of college athletics. Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a sizeable gift to Baylor baseball.

The gift is the largest in the baseball program’s history, coming from Magnolia. That is the Waco-based lifestyle company founded by Baylor alumni Chip and Joanna Gaines. It will go toward naming Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark and support the program’s anticipated capital projects.

“Baylor has always been more than a university to us — it’s a place that shaped who we are and continues to shape leaders who care deeply about people,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a press release.

“Baseball, in particular, has played a meaningful role in our family for generations. It’s where lessons are passed down, relationships are built, and memories are made — on and off the field. This gift is rooted in our gratitude for the coaches who pour into their athletes, the student-athletes who show up with heart and discipline every day, and the fans who gather to cheer them on. Our hope is that this investment helps carry that sense of tradition, belonging, and opportunity forward—for Baylor Baseball, for all of Baylor Athletics, and for everyone who calls themselves a Baylor Bear.”

The Baylor baseball program is looking for improved success after a half decade of subpar results. The team last made an NCAA Regional appearance in 2019.

But the program does have some history, and the gift from the Gaines should help thrust the program back in the right direction. Baylor has won five conference titles, with the last coming in 2012. The team has made three College World Series appearances, with the last coming in 2005.

“On behalf of everyone associated with Baylor Baseball, past and present, I am incredibly grateful to Chip and Joanna Gaines for their generosity and support of our program,” head coach Mitch Thompson said. “Their investment is meaningful to all of us who have ever worn the green and gold on the diamond.

“This gift strengthens what we are building here and will help us to continue developing our players at the highest levels both on and off the field. I am thankful and blessed to be aligned with such dedicated alumni who share both our values and our vision for our program. We are excited and honored to compete at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark this spring and beyond. Together, we look forward to future projects that will enhance the student-athlete experience and further elevate our program.”