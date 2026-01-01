Baylor senior cornerback KJ Makins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported the news.

Prior to enrolling at Lenoir-Rhyne (where he began his career), Makins was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 2,328 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 277-ranked CB in his class.

During Makins’ time at Baylor, the Bears posted a 13-12 record with a 44-31 loss in the 2024 Texas Bowl to LSU. The program has been in flux since it won the Big 12 Championship in 2021 and finished ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll. Since that dream season, however, the Bears are just 22-28 across four seasons under head coach Dave Aranda. Baylor has finished above .500 in just one of those four seasons.

The university announced on Nov. 21 that Aranda would be returning as head football coach for the 2026 season, ending weeks of speculation about his future amid program uncertainty and administrative turnover. The upcoming season will mark his seventh in Waco, which would make him the second-longest-tenured Baylor head coach in 33 seasons (Art Briles coached eight seasons from 2008-2015).

The decision was made public in a detailed statement from Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone. She cited stability, alignment with the university’s mission, and long-term strategic priorities for bringing back the California native.

“After careful evaluation and consideration, we have decided to retain Coach Dave Aranda as the leader of our football program,” Livingstone wrote. “We recognize this decision will generate strong opinions. Let me be clear: Baylor expects excellence, accountability and competitiveness at the highest level. We are not complacent, and we are not settling for mediocrity.”

“Our strength as a university has always come from our ability to stand together — students, alumni, faculty and staff, and fans — united by faith and shared purpose. While opinions may differ, our commitment to supporting our student-athletes and representing Baylor with integrity must remain unwavering. Let us rally behind our team, encourage one another and demonstrate the unity that makes Baylor special.”

Baylor’s Transfer Portal departures

KJ Makins is now the ninth Baylor player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

