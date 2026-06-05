Baylor infielder Travis Sanders enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Baylor infielder Travis Sanders has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2025.

This season, the Copperas Cove, TX native hit for a .369 average with 82 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 44 RBI, a .586 SLG%, and a .458 OBP%. He was previously at Texas Tech prior to spending the past two seasons in Waco.

Although Sanders enjoyed a strong season, it did not result in a successful season for the Bears. Baylor finished with a 29-27 (14-16) record, was eliminated by No. 1 seed Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament, and failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. As a program, Baylor has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2019, and has not reached the Men’s College World Series since 2005.

“Really proud of our team. Really proud of the effort of the guys, all year long. They showed tremendous fight today against an outstanding team,” Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson said following the Big 12 Tournament loss to Kansas. “It’s fun to see the fight and the competitiveness. Really good ballgame.

“I thought Kansas played really well, made a lot of really tough plays defensively. And our guys competed their tails off. Very proud of our effort. That’s just what happens sometimes when you play the best team in our conference, you both show up and they score one more than you do.”

Travis Sanders recorded 137 hits across two-year stint at Baylor

Although Baylor did not reach the Big Dance, six other Big 12 programs did (Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF, and West Virginia). No. 15 Kansas and No. 16 West Virginia, the two national seeds from the conference, won their Regionals and advanced to Super Regional play. The other four programs failed to win their respective Regionals.

There’s no doubt that Sanders will now become one of the most coveted infielders in the Transfer Portal. Across his two-year stint at Baylor (101 games), Sanders compiled a .355 average with 137 hits, 24 doubles, 17 home runs, and 69 RBI.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.