Former Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson has signed an UDFA deal with the Las Vegas Raiders following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news.

Robertson played the last three years at Baylor after starting his career at Mississippi State. Last year, he threw for 3,681 yards, 31 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 60.3% completion percentage. Over the course of his career, Robertson threw for 7,639 yards, 61 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 60.5% completion percentage.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson is headed to the Raiders, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2026

As a member of the Class of 2021, Robertson was a four-star recruit out of Lubbock (Texas) Coronado, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 28 overall prospect in the state, the No. 16 quarterback in the class and the No. 162 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Sawyer Robertson

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Robertson ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Fifth-year senior with pro traits and arm talent. Robertson possesses a quick release and good velocity, but his subpar touch, timing and accuracy are notable on the first two levels,” Zierlein wrote. “He’ll need better eye discipline to keep linebackers and safeties from jumping passing lanes. He’s composed in the face of pressure and can make off-platform throws when needed.

“He’s mobile but won’t beat many teams with extended plays. A shift away from spread-based reads to a more balanced attack featuring traditional tight ends could help, but Robertson’s struggles with accuracy and ball placement could be tough to overcome.”

Going into the draft, Zierlein ranked Robertson as a sixth to seventh round pick.

