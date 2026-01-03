Baylor quarterback Walker White plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. White transferred to Baylor ahead of the 2025 season after spending his freshman year at Auburn.

White didn’t see any action for Baylor this season. In his lone year at Auburn, he made one appearance. He completed 2-of-his-5 pass attempts for 18 yards in Auburn’s 48-14 win over UL-Monroe.

Walker White played high school football at Little Rock Christian Academy (AR), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 86 overall player and No. 7 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Walker White is the 16th Baylor player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason. White served as Sawyer Robertson‘s backup. Robertson started at quarterback for Baylor in all 12 of its games this season.

He completed 60.3% of his pass attempts for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns, compared to 12 interceptions. Despite Robertson’s impressive individual play, Baylor finished the season with a mere 5-7 overall record and a 3-5 mark in conference play.

In November, the school’s athletic director, Mack Rhoades, stepped down due to “personal reasons.” Shortly after, Baylor president Linda Livingstone announced Dave Aranda will return as the program’s head coach next season.

“Our strength as a university has always come from our ability to stand together — students, alumni, faculty and staff, and fans — united by faith and shared purpose,” Livingstone wrote. “While opinions may differ, our commitment to supporting our student-athletes and representing Baylor with integrity must remain unwavering. Let us rally behind our team, encourage one another and demonstrate the unity that makes Baylor special.

“Your support — emotional, spiritual and financial — matters tremendously. Our student-athletes deserve a program that makes you proud, and we remain committed to building a team that competes for championships and reflects Baylor’s values.”

Next season will be Aranda’s seventh at the helm of the program. He led Baylor to a 12-2 record and Big 12 title in 2021, but has only guided the team to a winning season once since then. Aranda will be under pressure to find success in 2026.

