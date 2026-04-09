Baylor women's basketball alum Melissa Jones dead at 36

Former Baylor women’s basketball fan favorite Melissa Jones died on Friday at her home in Commerce City, Colorado, her family told KWTX in Waco, Texas. The program confirmed the news on social media. She was 36.

“The Baylor Family mourns the loss of 2011 alum Melissa Jones,” the program wrote in a statement on social media. “Her impact on our women’s basketball program will not be forgotten. Please keep the Jones family and the Baylor women’s basketball program in your prayers during this time.”

Her cause of death has not been revealed as of this report. However, her passing is being mourned be her former head coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey released a statement to KWTX, speaking to the person Jones was on and off the court.

“Melissa Jones left her mark on Baylor University, not just women’s basketball. She was loved by the entire Waco community. Everything she did for us was full speed,” Mulkey said. “She played the game the way every player should—always had energy, played hard, and was a great leader.

“Her teammates respected her because she represented everything—her effort, her caring, her knowledge and her toughness were unmatched. She was the “glue” that kept the team together good times and bad.”

Jones was a constant for the Bears during her tenure from 2007-2011. By the time she graduated, she ranked top 10 for Baylor multiple career categories including free throw percentage (79%), games played (125) and steals (199). She was played for the Baylor volleyball team during her last season of eligibility.

Her No. 5 jersey was retired as a result of her achievements, which included being named the Big 12 Female Sportsperson of the Year. Jones also helped Baylor to the Final Four in 2010.

She’s one of seven Baylor women’s basketball players to ever have their jerseys retired. These include herself, Brittney Griner, Odyssey Sims, Nina Davis, Suzie Snider Eppers, Shelia Lambert and Sophia Young.