Dan Skillings injury update: Baylor guard limps to locker room after hurting knee

Baylor guard Dan Skillings Jr. suffered an injury during the second half of the Bears’ showdown with Houston on Saturday afternoon. He limped to locker room after hurting his knee with just under 12 minutes remaining in the half.

Losing Skillings Jr. for an extended period of time would be a major loss for Baylor. He’s averaging 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game at the moment for the Bears, who were 10-4 on the season heading into this weekend.

Moreover, Skillings Jr. played his high school basketball at Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 82 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

He joined Baylor via the NCAA transfer portal by way of Cincinnati. Skillings Jr. was rated as a four-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 223 overall recruit, and the No. 59 overall shooting guard available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning.

In three years at Cincinnati, Skillings Jr. appeared in 100 games with 28 starts. All in all, he shot 41% from the field, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Against the Bears, which accounted for four contests, Skillings averaged 15.3 points per game, including 24 in January of 2024, per the team’s website. Baylor head coach Scott Drew got a good look at his transfer guard over the past couple seasons, and he relayed his excitement after he committed to the Bears.

“We are obviously very familiar with Dan, seeing him across the court during his time in Cincinnati,” Drew said, via the team website. “The Big 12 is one of the toughest conferences in the country, so it is important to have someone with the skills to compete in this league and the knowledge to know what it takes to be successful night in and night out. We are very excited to add a player of Dan’s caliber to our roster.”

Hopefully Skillings Jr. doesn’t have to miss any extended time with his injury. Baylor is hoping to reestablish themselves as one of the Big 12’s top teams, and he’ll be essential to their operation moving forward.