Dan Skillings injury update: Scott Drew reveals what he knows about Baylor guard's status

It was a long night for the Baylor Bears in their loss to the Houston Cougars. That only got longer when guard Dan Skillings suffered an injury in the second half of the game.

With about 12 minutes left in the second half, Skillings limped into the locker room. He had an apparent knee injury at the time. Despite that, when head coach Scott Drew was asked about the injury following the game, he didn’t have an update yet.

“No,” Scott Drew said. “I haven’t heard yet.”

Scott Drew didn’t expand on anything from there. That included not confirming that it was a knee injury and not noting how severe the injury was. More information will hopefully be available soon.

Skillings finished the game playing 14 minutes. In that time, he had five points and an assist. Baylor would ultimately lose 77-55. In the effort, Baylor shot just 36.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range. Houston also had 12 more rebounds than Baylor. Most notably, however, Baylor turned the ball over 16 times compared to just four turnovers committed by the Cougars.

Dan Skillings played his high school basketball at Roman Catholic in Philadelphia. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022. He had also been the 82nd-ranked player nationally and the 13th-ranked shooting guard in that recruiting class.

Initially, Skillings would begin his career at Cincinnati. He’d ultimately spend three seasons there, before entering the Transfer Portal and landing at Baylor. During that time, he had become a key contributor for the Bearcats, and he’d even led the Bearcats in scoring as a sophomore.

This season, he’s played in 15 games and made 14 starts for Baylor. In that time, he’s averaging 27.5 minutes per game. Skillings is also putting up 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He’s done that while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point range. Then, on the defensive end, he’s putting up 1.3 steals per game.

Since Big 12 play started, Skillings is averaging 7.0 points, 1.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. He also didn’t start the Houston game, which is the first time he didn’t make a start for the Bears this season.

With the loss, Baylor fell to 10-5 on the season. That includes an 0-3 record in Big 12 play, all of those coming in their last three games. Now, Drew knows he needs Baylor at full strength moving forward. That will continue with a road trip to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State next Tuesday, January 13th.