Dave Aranda: DJ Lagway embracing freedom at Baylor after 'straight jacket' experience at Florida

After two rollercoaster seasons at Florida, former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway is feeling like a free man just six months into his tenure at Baylor, according to seventh-year Bears head coach Dave Aranda.

Aranda addressed Baylor’s new starting quarterback during his appearance on the ESPNU set Tuesday during the first day of the 2026 Big 12 Football Media Days in Frisco, Texas. Lagway, the former No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, is back home in his native Texas after hitting the portal this past January following a disappointing and injury-plagued start to his college career with the Gators.

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“He’s very driven, there is a huge chip on his shoulder. I could see on the recruiting trip, … I could see someone that just wanted to be free,” Aranda said of Lagway. “Like (he was in) straight jacket, maybe, someone that is just all boxed in and boxed up and just wanted to be free, express himself, play free. And I think he’s felt that (freedom) … at Baylor.”

Given his recruiting hype, Lagway arrived in Gainesville as the much-ballyhooed savior for a Florida program that had been plagued by relative mediocrity since Urban Meyer stepped away following the 2010 season. Since then, no Gators head coach has lasted more than four seasons, including now-former coach Billy Napier, who was fired in mid-October of last season, his fourth in Gainesville.

Lagway splashed onto the scene as a true freshman when he went 6-1 in seven starts in 2024 after taking over as Florida’s QB1 following an early-season injury to senior starter Graham Mertz. But nagging injuries along with the suffocating weight of a pressure-packed 2025 led to significant regression last season, when Lagway threw for just 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions in 12 games.

But that is all behind him after transferring to Baylor, where his father Derek Sr. was a standout running back for the Bears between 1997-2001. Now in Waco, Lagway is also just a three-hour drive from his family’s home in Willis, Texas, just north of Houston.

“He’s smiling more, he’s open more, he’s engaging with teammates more. He’s taken the O-line out to eat, he’s taken the receivers off to (practice) seven-on-seven, or they’re at his house watching films,” Aranda said of Lagway. “He’s just totally engaged, totally driven. So guys are connected to him and want to play for him, they don’t want to let him down.”