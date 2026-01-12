Former Colorado wide receiver Dre’lon Miller has signed and committed to Baylor out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He spent two seasons with the program.

Miller finished the season with 20 catches for 158 yards and one touchdown. In two years with Colorado, Miller had 52 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 50 times for 144 yards and a score.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Miller was a four-star recruit out of Silsbee (Texas) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 22 overall prospect in the state, the No. 24 wide receiver in the class and the No. 141 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Miller wasn’t the only commit for Baylor this cycle. Kansas State DB Colby McCalister pledged to the Bears this month. He did not play in 2025 due to injury.

Before his injury, McCalister had been a consistent piece to the Wildcats defense. In 2024, he started three games and logged 23 tackles (15 solo) and a pass breakup. The year before, he logged 27 tackles, a PBU, one sack and a forced fumble. In all, he’s totaled 50 tackles, a pair of PBUs, a sack and a forced fumble.

He logged two starts as a redshirt freshman in 2023, including the season opener against SEMO and the Pop-Tarts Bowl against NC State. He was also featured on 122 special teams snaps that year also. McCalister did not play as a true freshman in 2022.

Before college, McCalister was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the 123rd-ranked cornerback in his class but transitioned to safety during college. McCalister was the No. 1,258 overall player in the 2022 cycle. He had been committed to Kansas State since 2021.