Former Kansas State defensive back Colby McCalister has committed to Baylor out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. McCalister did not play in 2025 due to injury.

Before his injury, McCalister had been a consistent piece to the Wildcats defense. In 2024, he started three games and logged 23 tackles (15 solo) and a pass breakup. The year before, he logged 27 tackles, a PBU, one sack and a forced fumble. In all, he’s totaled 50 tackles, a pair of PBUs, a sack and a forced fumble.

He logged two starts as a redshirt freshman in 2023, including the season opener against SEMO and the Pop-Tarts Bowl against NC State. He was also featured on 122 special teams snaps that year also. McCalister did not play as a true freshman in 2022.

Before college, McCalister was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the 123rd-ranked cornerback in his class but transitioned to safety during college. McCalister was the No. 1,258 overall player in the 2022 cycle. He had been committed to Kansas State since 2021.

