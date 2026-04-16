Former Penn State guard Kayden Mingo has committed to Baylor via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Jamie Shaw. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman this past season, Mingo started in all 28 of his appearances for the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-3 standout averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. Mingo shot 47.7% from the field and 24.4% from beyond the arc.

Kayden Mingo played high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran (NY), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 34 overall player and No. 2 combo guard in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Baylor, Mingo was the No. 28 overall player in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He isn’t the only impressive transfer guard who’s committed to Baylor this offseason. He joins former Liberty guard Brett Decker, who shot 47.1% from 3-point range in the 2025-26 campaign.

Baylor is in need of an excellent offseason after posting a mere 17-17 overall record and a 6-12 mark in conference play this past season. Baylor’s 6-12 conference record is the program’s worst since the 2008-09 season.

Prior to this season, Baylor had made six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Now, Bears head coach Scott Drew is determined to bounce back.

The 55-year-old head coach may be looking to old friends for help. On April 14, Baylor insider and Fox Sports columnist Matt Mosley reported that Baylor is considering former assistant Jerome Tang following his firing from Kansas State.

“Jerome Tang to Baylor is gaining steam,” Mosley said. “… Here’s what I can tell you, it is because of the unbelievable friendship that he and Scott have. You could know you could have known that this would be an option for Jerome. You’d be crazy not to think that.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.