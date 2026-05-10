JSerra Catholic (CA) football adds former NFL receiver Austin Pettis to coaching staff

San Juan Capistrano (CA) JSerra Catholic football program has been loading up on former NFL p[layers to the coaching staff and over the weekend, the Lions added another to the room.

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According to an announcement by the team via Instagram, JSerra Catholic has added former NFL wide receiver Austin Pettis to the coaching staff. Pettis was a stand out wide receiver during his time playing for the Boise State Broncos from 2007 to 2010.

“JSerra Football is excited to announce the addition of former NFL wide receiver Austin Pettis to our coaching staff,” the statement read on social media. “Pettis starred at Orange Lutheran before becoming one of the most decorated receivers in Boise State Broncos history. He was selected in the 3rd Round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams and went on to play in the NFL for multiple seasons.”

JSerra Catholic hired former NFL linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who spent more 16 seasons in the NFL playing middle linebacker between four separate teams, leading Bishop O’Dowd to a state title in California. The Dragons went 11-4 last season and won the CIF 5-AA championship.

Nickerson has added several others to the staff with previous NFL experience, including Steve Beuerlein and Chris Conte as assistants to the staff for the 2026 season.

During his time at Boise State, Pettis left the Broncos as the school’s all-time leader in both catches (229) and touchdown receptions (39). Pettis played in the NFL for 4 seasons from 2011 to 2014, hauling in 107 passes for 1,034 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.

The Lions parted ways with Victor Santa Cruz after three seasons running the football program. Santa Cruz finished his time as the lead man with a 14-18 overall record from 2023-2025.

This past 2025 season, JSerra Catholic was out-scored by opponents 402-223 and the Lions were a lowly 3-12 when it came to playing within the vaunted Trinity League, one of the toughest high school football leagues in the country.

More about JSerra Catholic High School

JSerra Catholic High School, located in San Juan Capistrano, California, is a respected private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and strong emphasis on spiritual growth. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. JSerra’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

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