Boston College Eagles running back Turbo Richard plans to enter the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has two seasons of eligibility.

Turbo Richard played his high school football at Northwestern in Rock Hill, South Carolina. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He was the 1,517th-ranked player overall and the 113th-ranked running back in that recruiting cycle. He was also a track-and-field star at the high school level. Richard even won the 100-meter upper state championship.

As a freshman in 2024, Richard would appear in eight games, flashing plenty of talent early in his college career. He’d go on to start 11 games for Boston College as a sophomore in 2025. The only game he missed came against Louisville, when he was battling an injury.

In his college career, Richard has played in 19 total games. In that time, he’s rushed for 1,027 yards on 200 carries, or 5.1 yards per attempt. He also has 11 touchdowns. As a threat in the passing game, he has 32 career receptions for 275 yards and another two touchdowns, though the vast majority of that production came during his sophomore season.

The 2025 season was a long one for Boston College on the whole. In his second season as the team’s head coach, Bill O’Brien saw the Eagles fall to just 2-10, down from seven wins in his first season with the program. That included going just 1-7 in ACC play this season. Now, he’ll need to face one of the top performers on the offense.

Turbo Richard is one of several Eagles who have already announced their intention to transfer. Among the others are former starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan and tight end Stevie Amar. So, there is some work to do this offseason.

Changes coming to the Transfer Portal

In an effort to help alleviate the December calendar on coaches, changes are coming to the Transfer Portal. This comes after the Division I Football Oversight Committee voted to do so.

There will now only be one Transfer Portal window. The Spring window is gone while the Winter window has been moved to January. It previously was in December. It’s also been cut down to just 10 days that the portal is going to be open for players to enter.

The Transfer Portal is set to officially open on January 2nd. It will be open through January 16th for players to enter the portal.