BYU announces jersey patch partnership with Entrata

Jersey patches in college football have arrived. BYU is the latest program to announce a partnership, doing so with Utah-based property management company Entrata.

Cougar fans got a look at what the patch will look like on the uniforms thanks to a social media photo. It will be on the left side of the jersey, right above the Nike logo. Thanks to the patch being blue, it blends in quite well with the uniforms. At least BYU’s blue ones, which were provided in an X post.

BYU Athletics announces a multi-year partnership with Entrata, making the Utah-based company the first institutional jersey patch partner in BYU Football history. pic.twitter.com/etJ0nfy5DS — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) July 13, 2026

“We are grateful for this new sponsorship with Entrata and excited to welcome them to the BYU Athletics family,” BYU athletic director Brian Santiago said on the matter. “Entrata brings great value to BYU Athletics. We are excited about this new relationship and anticipate a bright future.”

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Arguably more excited about the partnership than BYU is Entrata. Based out of Lehi, the company’s CEO also released a statement on the matter. High praise came for both head coach Kalani Sitake‘s program and what could happen working together in the future.

“Entrata is proud to be a Utah company,” Adam Edmunds said. “Much of our team lives here, and we’ve always believed in investing where we are. This relationship lets us work alongside one of the premier programs in the country. We’re excited to be joining Cougar Nation and play our part in what’s ahead.”

In BYU’s release, there were no details on how long the partnership will last. But Entrata will see its logo there for the entirety of the 2026 season. BYU kicks things off on Sept. 5 with a home game against Utah Tech. Big 12 play will begin one week later with a home game against Arizona. Other big opponents on the schedule include Notre Dame and, of course, the Holy War vs. Utah.

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“This relationship with Entrata represents a step forward for BYU Athletics,” BYU senior associate athletic director for corporate sponsorships Casey Stauffer said. “We are excited to align athletic excellence with community impact through this collaboration.”

“To us, this relationship extends beyond having our logo on a jersey,” Entrata chief marketing officer Nico Dato said. “We are collaborating with BYU on community initiatives across Utah, creating opportunities for student-athletes to engage in service alongside our team. We’re looking forward to the impact we can create together.”