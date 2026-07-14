Cal announces jersey patch partnership with Dialpad

Jersey patches in college football are all the rage. Cal is the latest program to announce a partnership, doing so with AI customer experience platform Dialpad.

Dialpad has also been named the Official AI Platform for Fan Experience of Cal Athletics. It is the largest corporate partnership in Golden Bears history. All 30 Cal sports will wear the patch this upcoming season.

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“This is a historic moment for Cal Athletics,” Cal Co-Directors of Athletics Jenny Simon-O’Neill and Jay Larson said, via a release. “Our partnership with Dialpad will have a profound impact on our student-athletes, department and university as we move forward in this dynamic era of intercollegiate athletics. Craig Walker, Dialpad’s CEO, is a true Golden Bear, and we are thrilled to work side by side with him and Dialpad in this new venture.”

Making history looks good on the Bears.🧵🐻



All 30 Cal sports will wear the @dialpadhq patch this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/2pRcfcgtkA — Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) July 14, 2026

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Dialpad CEO Craig Walker got his start at Berkeley, making his company a no-brainer to partner with Cal Athletics. Along with the jersey patch, the partnership also features naming rights to the Dialpad Field Club (the largest club space at California Memorial Stadium), as well as on-field apron logos with TV broadcast visibility behind one end zone.

Partnership with Dialpad includes more than jersey patch

Per the release, ‘Dialpad will also activate across signage and promotion inside California Memorial Stadium and Haas Pavilion for Cal football and basketball home games, radio broadcast spots during all Cal football games, and digital advertising via CalBears.com, the Cal Bears mobile app, and Fan365.’

“Fans reach out because they care,” Walker said, via the release. “They want to attend the game, find the answer or solve the issue without starting over. That’s exactly what Dialpad is built to deliver – AI that doesn’t just talk, but takes action. Cal is setting the pace for how athletics programs connect with fans, and getting to build that future at the university that shaped me makes this one especially personal.”

Cal Football legend Marshawn Lynch was put in charge of announcing the partnership on social media. Lynch, along with other prominent members of Cal‘s athletic department, hopped in a ‘Zoom’ call to discuss the news.

“Dialpad has always led with what’s next in communication,” Lynch said. “Together they’re proof innovation finds innovation. With more eyes than ever on the Golden Bears, this is our opportunity to show our true colors.”