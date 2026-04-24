Cal intel: Golden Bears go on offer spree across Southern California

Cal sent a contingent of coaches to Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon on Thursday. The Golden Bears went on an offer spree at that powerhouse and at other locations across Southern California.

In total, around a dozen prospects landed new Cal offers as the coaches weren’t shy at Sierra Canyon especially with younger prospects.

“It was great getting that offer,” 2029 athlete Lance Brown said. “Definitely, they will play a big role in where I go to school. I like what coach Tosh (Lupoi) is building and seeing them keep Cali kids in California is amazing.

“I’ve heard great stuff from my teammate and Cal commit Myles Baker about the school. Definitely a place I could see myself in the future.”

Ole Miss, San Diego State, USC and others have been reaching out to Brown, who’s waiting to see which coaches come through to the Sierra Canyon College Showcase in early May. Cal’s group left a big impression Thursday, though.

“Loved how many coaches from Cal came out to our practice,” Brown said. “You usually see one or two coaches come but about seven came out.”

2028 receiver Christian Butler said: “I’ve been thinking about that Cal offer a lot. I like the direction the program is going, especially with Tosh taking over it seems like there’s more energy and a clear vision for something special. I’m definitely interested in how they develop players and how they could develop me.”

Seven Sierra Canyon prospects landed Cal offers on Thursday. One was 2029 defensive lineman Stephan Harrison, who they could be grooming to be a Richard Wesley-type player, and while USC, UCLA, Ohio State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Washington are also involved, Cal has now thrown its hat in the ring.

“I’m excited about it,” Harrison said. “(Thursday) was my first time talking to coach Zac Diles. It was a great convo and I like what they’re building.”

Sierra Canyon’s 2028 cornerback MyKel Ramos is originally from Vallejo, Calif., so getting a Cal offer on Thursday was a major thing for him. Washington has been recruiting him the hardest with Arizona State so far. He’ll see the Huskies’ spring game on May 1 and then head to LSU in June but now the Golden Bears are something to consider.

“Cal is a great offer for me being from The Bay,” Ramos said. “Every kid wants the hometown to want them and with coach Tosh taking over, it’s brought a lot of new energy. They’re building something special over there so it’s definitely a school I’m interested in.”

Cal was most active at Sierra Canyon but 2028 Gardena (Calif.) Serra teammates Dion Edwards and Derrick Coleman also landed new offers.

Oregon State, Arizona State, UCLA, USC and USC are showing early attention to Coleman while Edwards is hearing from Oregon State, UCLA, Washington State and others.

The Golden Bears also offered Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame 2028 running back Noel Washington, who ran for nearly 800 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore season.

The stepson of former UCLA coach DeShaun Foster, Washington has been hearing the most from Nebraska and the Bruins so far but Cal is definitely getting a look after his newest offer.

“Cal definitely took a step up since Tosh took over,” Washington said.

“The energy they bring is great and talking to coach Keith (Bhonapha) was great. They are building something great over there and I look forward to seeing how they do this season. The coaches are great already, getting a lot of recruits and coach Keith has had history with developing great players.”