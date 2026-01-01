Cal redshirt freshman linebacker Luke Ferrelli plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. Ferrelli, who won ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year, was also an All-ACC honorable mention.

After redshirting in 2024, Ferrelli exploded onto the scene in 2025. The San Diego native played in all 13 games, recording 91 tackles, five TFL, one sack, one interception, two pass deflections.

Prior to enrolling at Cal, Ferrelli was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,413 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 134-ranked LB in his class and the No. 103 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Carlsbad.

Luke Ferrelli is now the 13th Cal player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal. A few of Cal‘s biggest losses includes Ferrelli, former five-star quarterback Devin Brown, and senior defensive lineman Nathan Burrell.

