Former Washington running back Adam Mohammed has signed with California, via the NCAA Transfer Portal per On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. Mohammed spent two seasons at Washington.

In the 2025 campaign, Mohammed played in all 13 of the Huskies’ games and started twice. He recorded 523 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 106 carries. Additionally, Mohammed notched 17 catches for 138 receiving yards.

As a true freshman in 2024, Mohammed made 13 appearances. He logged 193 rushing yards on 42 carries. Mohammed also reeled in six passes for 41 yards.

Adam Mohammed played high school football at Apollo (AZ), where he was a three-time regional player of the year. At the time of his commitment to California, Mohammed was the No. 82 overall player and No. 5 running back in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Texas A&M and Virginia also reportedly recruited Mohammed in the transfer portal. Alas, he ultimately decided to join California as it kicks off the Tosh Lupoi era.

On Dec. 4, California named Lupoi its next head coach. Lupoi has been Oregon’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since 2022. He’s finishing the season with the Ducks, while simultaneously contrasting California’s roster for his debut campaign at the helm.

Lupoi is a California alum. He played for the Golden Bears from 2000-05. He was a defensive lineman and led the team in tackles in 2003. He’s excited to lead California to new heights.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to come home,” Lupoi said in a written statement. “Cal is a special place that shaped me, and it’s an incredible honor to return to Berkeley and lead this football program. I’m energized by the challenge ahead and excited to unite our players, alumni, and supporters.

“We will build a tough, disciplined, and relentlessly competitive team that represents Cal with pride, while always committing to academic excellence. I can’t wait to get to work and compete every single day for this program and this community. It’s time!”

Lupoi is replacing Justin Wilcox, who spent nine seasons as Cal’s head coach. The program hasn’t recorded 10 wins in a single season since 2006. With players like Adam Mohammed by his side, Lupoi will look to return the Golden Bears to prominence.

