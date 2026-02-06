No matter how much he might want to bring glory to Cincinnati, Wes Miller just cannot seem to find the answers. And now, tempers and emotions appear to be boiling over and impacting Miller.

On Thursday night, Cincinnati blew a 10-point halftime lead to West Virginia, going on to lose 59-54 at home. It was the second consecutive loss for the Bearcats and the fourth in the last five games. Following the game, Miller went out of his way to address fans and their frustrations.

Miller was caught on tape in a tunnel following the loss, telling fans they deserve to be frustrated with the program’s results. You can see the video below.

An emotional Wes Miller approaches fans postgame:



“You guys deserve to be frustrated. I understand the responsibilities of this job. It ain’t okay.”pic.twitter.com/0Ci3AEhgG1 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 6, 2026

“You guys deserve to be frustrated. It ain’t okay,” Miller said in the video. “I understand the responsibility of this job. These results ain’t okay. You guys deserve to be frustrated, but I’m a human too and nobody’s more frustrated than I am.”

With the loss, Cincinnati fell to 11-12 overall and 3-7 in league play. The Bearcats are in a four-way tie with Arizona State, Colorado and Baylor with 3-7 records in the Big 12. Only Kansas State and Utah have worse conference records, with both holding 1-8 marks in league play.

Miller doubles down on frustrations

The hallway address to fans was not the only words Miller had regarding the Bearcats’ struggles. On postgame radio, Miller was clearly emotional about the way things are progressing under his leadership. Miller made it clear that his team was not meeting expectations and it falls on him.

“I’ll say this to you guys and to everybody that’s listening. Everybody deserves to be frustrated with us and with me. And it ain’t okay to me,” Miller said. “I am — I’m sorry. It’s not — it’s not okay. There’s no excuse. So I’m sorry to people out there. We have to finish games. That’s the responsibility of coaching at this program. And I’m really — I’m really sorry. I promise everybody out there, you deserve to be frustrated, say what you say, or whatever. You deserve it. I promise you, I’m giving every part of my soul to this thing, and I care deeply about this program. It ain’t okay. So I don’t want anybody to think I think it’s okay. It’s not. And people deserve to be frustrated. Nobody is more frustrated with the results than I am.”

A North Carolina graduate, Miller was hired at Cincinnati ahead of the 2021-22 season, replacing John Brannen. Miller’s tenure has not been a massive failure, as the Bearcats have posted a winning record in each of Miller’s four seasons before this one. Cincinnati even posted 20-plus-win seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24, but has yet to reach the NCAA Tournament under Miller.

Holding a record of 93-71 at Cincinnati, Miller knows there is work to be done. Getting to the postseason is key but it looks doubtful this year. Cincinnati has eight games remaining this year, three of which are against ranked competition.

If things do not turn around, Miller’s job status could be in question. The Athletic reported in February of 2025 that Miller is owed $9.9 million if he is fired without cause before March 31, 2026.