Skip to main content
Join Now

2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports unveils 7-round mock with 11 QBs drafted, predictions for every pick from No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant

FaceProfileby: Thomas Goldkamp22 minutes ago

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than a month away, prognosticators are taking their final shots at projecting the picks. The latest mock draft from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards goes a full seven rounds deep.

It’s often hard to nail exactly where each player is going to up. Such is the fluid nature of the draft.

But the utility of a seven-round mock draft is giving you a range on where some college players might find themselves in the upcoming NFL Draft. And this one is certainly useful for that. So let’s dive in below.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and national championship-winning quarterback seems to be a slam dunk favorite as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He’s the kind of player who can change a program’s fortunes — just ask Indiana.

In his lone year at Indiana, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, against just six interceptions. He also ran for 276 yards and seven scores. The perfect candidate to lead off CBS Sports’ mock draft.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Arvell Reese-Ohio State-Ohio State football-Buckeyes
(Birm/Lettermen Row)

The Jets need a lot of help defensively, and Reese was the best that Ohio State — and possibly college football — had to offer at his position. He was absolutely everywhere in 2025.

This season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10.0 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He also had two passes defended, showing some ability to be disruptive in the passing lanes.

3. Arizona Cardinals: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Many projections have Arizona taking an offensive lineman here, but the Cardinals instead look to shore up their defense with an early pick out of Ohio State, which provides plenty of options in the top end of the draft. In this mock draft, it’s Sonny Styles going just one spot after teammate Arvell Reese.

Pro Football Focus pointed to an 87.4 run-defense grade, a 91.6 tackling grade and an 86.9 coverage grade as reasons justifying a possible selection this high. Styles tallied 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended during his final year with the Buckeyes.

4. Tennessee Titans: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

CBS Sports generally has a pretty good balance between offense and defense early on in this mock draft, and there are a few directions Tennessee could go here. Few better places to turn than David Bailey from a stout Texas Tech defense.

Bailey was a first-team AP All-American this season. He also earned a slew of other awards after finishing with 47 tackles, 18.0 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three passes defended.

5. New York Giants: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Football | Tennessee Athletics
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Football | Tennessee Athletics

Not many mock drafts to date have had McCoy up in the top 10 picks, much less in the top five. This is a bit of a bold selection by CBS Sports. But it’s easy enough to justify.

Before he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the 2025 campaign, McCoy was proving to be a monster in the secondary. And he mostly answered those health questions with a head-turning pro day. He’s an elite athlete with amazing cover skills.

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Cleveland has a lot of issues to figure out on offense. Not the least of those is significantly upgrading the talent in the skill position spots for whoever might man the quarterback gig in 2026.

Tate finished his 2025 campaign with 51 catches for 875 yards. He also found the end zone nine times, showing he can be a big-play threat.

7. Washington Commanders: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

There are a few teams in front of Washington that could snatch up Love before he falls to No. 7 overall, but not in this mock draft. In this one, Washington is the team to take the stud Notre Dame running back.

Love is coming off a season in which he tallied 199 carries for 1,372 yards. He was great in the big games and against cupcakes, scoring 18 times in every game but the season opener against Miami.

8. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami

rueben bain
Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A lot of mock drafts have New Orleans taking a cornerback at No. 8 overall, but with McCoy off the board the question becomes how highly the Saints value Mansoor Delane. Not enough to take him here, per the CBS Sports projection.

Instead, Bain racked up 15.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks en route to the national title game in 2025. During his three-year career at Miami, he logged 33.5 tackles for a loss and 20.5 sacks. That’s getting it done at a high level and New Orleans needs impact players in the front seven.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

With a relatively deep offensive tackle class in the top half of the draft, it’s a little surprising to see Mauigoa last this deep into the top 10. Here, Mauigoa comes off the board.

Mauigoa was the star of a very good Miami offensive line, one that helped the Hurricanes reach the national title game. At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Mauigoa is the ideal mold for an offensive tackle and can provide more protection for Patrick Mahomes long-term.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Bengals have a big need at defensive back. Fortunately for them, in this mock draft Caleb Downs has not yet been selected. So the franchise gets the best safety in the class.

Downs emerged on the scene as a star freshman at Alabama before transferring to Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, he won a national title. This season, Downs tallied 68 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions and two passes defended.

Rest of Mock Draft – Round 1

  1. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
  2. Dallas Cowboys: WR Makai Lemon, USC
  3. Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano, Utah
  4. Baltimore Ravens: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
  5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
  6. New York Jets: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
  7. Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
  8. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
  9. Carolina Panthers: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
  10. Dallas Cowboys: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
  11. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
  12. Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
  13. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
  14. Cleveland Browns: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
  15. Chicago Bears: DL Peter Woods, Clemson
  16. Buffalo Bills: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
  17. San Francisco 49ers: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
  18. Houston Texans: DL Caleb Banks, Florida
  19. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
  20. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
  21. New England Patriots: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
  22. Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Round 2

  1. New York Jets: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
  2. Arizona Cardinals: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
  3. Tennessee Titans: IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
  4. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Blake Miller, Clemson
  5. New York Giants: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
  6. Houston Texans: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)
  7. Cleveland Browns: IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
  8. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
  9. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
  10. New Orleans Saints: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
  11. Miami Dolphins: DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
  12. New York Jets: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
  13. Baltimore Ravens: IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
  15. Indianapolis Colts: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
  16. Atlanta Falcons: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
  17. Minnesota Vikings: DL Christen Miller, Georgia
  18. Detroit Lions: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
  19. Carolina Panthers: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
  20. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
  22. Philadelphia Eagles: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
  23. Los Angeles Chargers: OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Domonique Orange, Iowa State
  25. Chicago Bears: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
  26. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
  27. Houston Texans: IOL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
  28. Chicago Bears: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
  29. Los Angeles Rams: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
  30. Denver Broncos: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
  31. New England Patriots: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
  32. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

Round 3

  1. Arizona Cardinals: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
  2. Tennessee Titans: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
  3. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Chris Bell, Louisville
  4. Philadelphia Eagles: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
  5. Houston Texans: LB Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
  6. Cleveland Browns: CB Keionte Scott, Miami (FL)
  7. Washington Commanders: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
  8. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
  9. New Orleans Saints: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
  10. Kansas City Chiefs: S Bud Clark, TCU
  11. Miami Dolphins: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
  12. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
  14. Indianapolis Colts: OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
  15. Atlanta Falcons: CB Devin Moore, Florida
  16. Baltimore Ravens: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
  18. Minnesota Vikings: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
  19. Carolina Panthers: S Genesis Smith, Arizona
  20. Green Bay Packers: OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
  22. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
  23. Miami Dolphins: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Kamari Ramsey, USC
  25. Chicago Bears: IOL Connor Lew, Auburn
  26. Miami Dolphins: IOL Kage Casey, Boise State
  27. Buffalo Bills: IOL Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
  28. Dallas Cowboys: DL Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
  29. Los Angeles Rams: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
  30. Miami Dolphins: OT Jude Bowry, Boston College
  31. New England Patriots: TE Max Klare, Ohio State
  32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Domani Jackson, Alabama
  33. Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Pick): RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
  34. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Pick): OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Pick): WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
  36. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Pick): IOL Logan Jones, Iowa

Round 4 – Mock Draft

  1. Tennessee Titans: RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
  2. Las Vegas Raiders: S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
  3. New York Jets: IOL Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
  4. Arizona Cardinals: DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
  5. New York Giants: IOL Brian Parker II, Duke
  6. Houston Texans: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
  7. Cleveland Browns: TE Sam Roush, Stanford
  8. Denver Broncos: DL Nick Barrett, South Carolina
  9. Kansas City Chiefs: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
  10. Cincinnati Bengals: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
  11. Denver Broncos: TE Justin Joly, NC State
  12. Dallas Cowboys: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
  13. Indianapolis Colts: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama
  14. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Skyler Bell, UConn
  15. Baltimore Ravens: DL Chris McClellan, Missouri
  16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
  17. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
  18. Detroit Lions: QB Carson Beck, Miami (FL)
  19. Carolina Panthers: WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
  20. Green Bay Packers: OT Drew Shelton, Penn State
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Tacario Davis, Washington
  22. Atlanta Falcons: TE Matthew Hibner, SMU
  23. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Ja’Kobi Lane, USC
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky
  25. New England Patriots: DL DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
  26. Buffalo Bills: WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
  27. San Francisco 49ers: IOL Matt Gulbin, Michigan State
  28. Detroit Lions: IOL Jake Slaughter, Florida
  29. Chicago Bears: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
  30. Miami Dolphins: CB Hezekiah Masses, California
  31. New England Patriots: LB Taurean York, Texas A&M
  32. New Orleans Saints: DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
  33. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Pick): RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky
  34. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Pick): DL Zane Durant, Penn State
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Pick): DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
  36. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Pick): OT Isaiah World, Oregon
  37. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Pick): DL Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
  38. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Pick): OT Travis Burke, Memphis
  39. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Pick): TE Michael Trigg, Baylor
  40. New York Jets (Compensatory Pick): QB Drew Allar, Penn State

Round 5

  1. Houston Texans: IOL Jager Burton, Kentucky
  2. Tennessee Titans: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
  3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Markel Bell, Miami (FL)
  4. Tennessee Titans: IOL Parker Brailsford, Alabama
  5. New York Giants: DL Tim Keenan, Alabama
  6. Cleveland Browns: RB Nick Singleton, Penn State
  7. Washington Commanders: LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
  8. Kansas City Chiefs: DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
  9. Cleveland Browns: LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
  10. New Orleans Saints: TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
  11. Miami Dolphins: LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (OH)
  12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
  13. Philadelphia Eagles: DL Albert Regis, Texas A&M
  14. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC
  15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Jack Endries, Texas
  16. Indianapolis Colts: DL Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M
  17. Detroit Lions: CB TJ Hall, Iowa
  18. Carolina Panthers: IOL James Brockermeyer, Miami (FL)
  19. Carolina Panthers: OT Austin Barber, Florida
  20. Green Bay Packers: WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: S Michael Taaffe, Texas
  22. Baltimore Ravens: LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
  23. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Tyreak Sapp, Florida
  25. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State
  26. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah
  27. Houston Texans: TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama
  28. Buffalo Bills: CB Jadon Canady, Oregon
  29. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Eric McAlister, TCU
  30. Denver Broncos: OL Carver Willis, TCU
  31. New England Patriots: QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State
  32. New Orleans Saints: WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll
  33. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Pick): WR CJ Daniels, Miami (FL)
  34. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Pick): RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
  35. Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Pick): RB Adam Randall, Clemson
  36. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Pick): IOL Kobe Baynes, Kansas
  37. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Pick): EDGE Ethan Burke, Texas
  38. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Pick): TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming
  39. New York Jets (Compensatory Pick): TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
  40. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Pick): TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati
  41. Detroit Lions (Compensatory Pick): TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

Round 6

  1. Buffalo Bills: OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State
  2. Arizona Cardinals: IOL Micah Morris, Georgia
  3. Tennessee Titans: TE Tanner Koziol, Houston
  4. Las Vegas Raiders: IOL Logan Taylor, Boston College
  5. New York Giants: LB Lander Barton, Utah
  6. Washington Commanders: CB Andre Fuller, Toledo
  7. Seattle Seahawks: OT Fa’alili Fa’amoe, Wake Forest
  8. Cincinnati Bengals: DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech
  9. New Orleans Saints: CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington
  10. New England Patriots: CB Brent Austin, California
  11. New York Giants: OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
  12. New York Giants: S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
  13. Tennessee Titans: EDGE Max Llewellyn, Iowa
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: P Brett Thorson, Georgia
  15. Minnesota Vikings: LB Jack Kelly, BYU
  16. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
  17. New England Patriots: OL Keagen Trost, Missouri
  18. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
  19. Carolina Panthers: DL Landon Robinson, Navy
  20. Green Bay Packers: QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
  21. New England Patriots: EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida
  22. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
  23. Los Angeles Chargers: S VJ Payne, Kansas State
  24. Detroit Lions: WR Lewis Bond, Boston College
  25. Cleveland Browns: TE Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
  26. Los Angeles Rams: IOL Beau Stephens, Iowa
  27. Las Vegas Raiders: S Louis Moore, Indiana
  28. Washington Commanders: TE Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss
  29. Kansas City Chiefs: RB/WR Eli Heidenreich, Navy
  30. Baltimore Ravens: OT Tristan Leigh, Clemson
  31. New England Patriots: RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
  32. Detroit Lions: LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
  33. Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Pick): QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
  34. Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Pick): EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Pick): WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

Round 7 – Mock Draft

  1. Arizona Cardinals: TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
  2. Dallas Cowboys: OT Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas
  3. Las Vegas Raiders: LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
  4. Buffalo Bills: DL Bryson Eason, Tennessee
  5. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Devon Marshall, NC State
  6. Detroit Lions: K Drew Stevens, Iowa
  7. Washington Commanders: S Jalen Huskey, Maryland
  8. Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Roman Hemby, Indiana
  9. Tennessee Titans: S DeShon Singleton, Nebraska
  10. Cincinnati Bengals: IOL Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
  11. Miami Dolphins: WR Malik Benson, Oregon
  12. New York Jets: LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Jack Strand, Minnesota State-Moorhead
  14. Pittsburgh Steelers: IOL Alex Harkey, Oregon
  15. Atlanta Falcons: DL Deven Eastern, Minnesota
  16. Los Angeles Rams: S Devan Boykin, Indiana
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Jayden Loving, Wake Forest
  18. Minnesota Vikings: WR Emmanuel Henderson, Kansas
  19. Minnesota Vikings: CB Collin Wright, Stanford
  20. Green Bay Packers: DL David Gusta, Kentucky
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana
  22. Miami Dolphins: RB Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M
  23. Chicago Bears: CB Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame
  25. Chicago Bears: IOL Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
  26. New York Jets: RB Jam Miller, Alabama
  27. Houston Texans: WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
  28. Minnesota Vikings: IOL Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
  29. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Kaelon Black, Indiana
  30. Denver Broncos: S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
  31. New England Patriots: EDGE Mikail Kamara, Indiana
  32. Cleveland Browns: DL Jackie Marshall, Baylor
  33. Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Pick): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL)
  34. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Pick): QB Taylen Green, Arkansas
  35. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Pick): IOL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
  36. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Pick): RB Chip Trayanum, Toledo
  37. Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Pick): IOL DJ Campbell, Texas
  38. Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Pick): DL Brandon Cleveland, NC State
  39. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Pick): CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina
  40. Denver Broncos (Compensatory Pick): DL Aaron Graves, Iowa
  41. Denver Broncos (Compensatory Pick): OT J.C. Davis, Illinois