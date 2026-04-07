2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports unveils 7-round mock with 11 QBs drafted, predictions for every pick from No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than a month away, prognosticators are taking their final shots at projecting the picks. The latest mock draft from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards goes a full seven rounds deep.

It’s often hard to nail exactly where each player is going to up. Such is the fluid nature of the draft.

But the utility of a seven-round mock draft is giving you a range on where some college players might find themselves in the upcoming NFL Draft. And this one is certainly useful for that. So let’s dive in below.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and national championship-winning quarterback seems to be a slam dunk favorite as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He’s the kind of player who can change a program’s fortunes — just ask Indiana.

In his lone year at Indiana, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, against just six interceptions. He also ran for 276 yards and seven scores. The perfect candidate to lead off CBS Sports’ mock draft.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

(Birm/Lettermen Row)

The Jets need a lot of help defensively, and Reese was the best that Ohio State — and possibly college football — had to offer at his position. He was absolutely everywhere in 2025.

This season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10.0 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He also had two passes defended, showing some ability to be disruptive in the passing lanes.

Many projections have Arizona taking an offensive lineman here, but the Cardinals instead look to shore up their defense with an early pick out of Ohio State, which provides plenty of options in the top end of the draft. In this mock draft, it’s Sonny Styles going just one spot after teammate Arvell Reese.

Pro Football Focus pointed to an 87.4 run-defense grade, a 91.6 tackling grade and an 86.9 coverage grade as reasons justifying a possible selection this high. Styles tallied 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended during his final year with the Buckeyes.

CBS Sports generally has a pretty good balance between offense and defense early on in this mock draft, and there are a few directions Tennessee could go here. Few better places to turn than David Bailey from a stout Texas Tech defense.

Bailey was a first-team AP All-American this season. He also earned a slew of other awards after finishing with 47 tackles, 18.0 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three passes defended.

5. New York Giants: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee Football | Tennessee Athletics

Not many mock drafts to date have had McCoy up in the top 10 picks, much less in the top five. This is a bit of a bold selection by CBS Sports. But it’s easy enough to justify.

Before he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the 2025 campaign, McCoy was proving to be a monster in the secondary. And he mostly answered those health questions with a head-turning pro day. He’s an elite athlete with amazing cover skills.

Cleveland has a lot of issues to figure out on offense. Not the least of those is significantly upgrading the talent in the skill position spots for whoever might man the quarterback gig in 2026.

Tate finished his 2025 campaign with 51 catches for 875 yards. He also found the end zone nine times, showing he can be a big-play threat.

There are a few teams in front of Washington that could snatch up Love before he falls to No. 7 overall, but not in this mock draft. In this one, Washington is the team to take the stud Notre Dame running back.

Love is coming off a season in which he tallied 199 carries for 1,372 yards. He was great in the big games and against cupcakes, scoring 18 times in every game but the season opener against Miami.

8. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A lot of mock drafts have New Orleans taking a cornerback at No. 8 overall, but with McCoy off the board the question becomes how highly the Saints value Mansoor Delane. Not enough to take him here, per the CBS Sports projection.

Instead, Bain racked up 15.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks en route to the national title game in 2025. During his three-year career at Miami, he logged 33.5 tackles for a loss and 20.5 sacks. That’s getting it done at a high level and New Orleans needs impact players in the front seven.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

With a relatively deep offensive tackle class in the top half of the draft, it’s a little surprising to see Mauigoa last this deep into the top 10. Here, Mauigoa comes off the board.

Mauigoa was the star of a very good Miami offensive line, one that helped the Hurricanes reach the national title game. At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Mauigoa is the ideal mold for an offensive tackle and can provide more protection for Patrick Mahomes long-term.

The Bengals have a big need at defensive back. Fortunately for them, in this mock draft Caleb Downs has not yet been selected. So the franchise gets the best safety in the class.

Downs emerged on the scene as a star freshman at Alabama before transferring to Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, he won a national title. This season, Downs tallied 68 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions and two passes defended.

Rest of Mock Draft – Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4 – Mock Draft

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 – Mock Draft