2026 NFL Draft: CBS Sports unveils 7-round mock with 11 QBs drafted, predictions for every pick from No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant
With the 2026 NFL Draft less than a month away, prognosticators are taking their final shots at projecting the picks. The latest mock draft from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards goes a full seven rounds deep.
It’s often hard to nail exactly where each player is going to up. Such is the fluid nature of the draft.
But the utility of a seven-round mock draft is giving you a range on where some college players might find themselves in the upcoming NFL Draft. And this one is certainly useful for that. So let’s dive in below.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and national championship-winning quarterback seems to be a slam dunk favorite as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He’s the kind of player who can change a program’s fortunes — just ask Indiana.
In his lone year at Indiana, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, against just six interceptions. He also ran for 276 yards and seven scores. The perfect candidate to lead off CBS Sports’ mock draft.
2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
The Jets need a lot of help defensively, and Reese was the best that Ohio State — and possibly college football — had to offer at his position. He was absolutely everywhere in 2025.
This season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10.0 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He also had two passes defended, showing some ability to be disruptive in the passing lanes.
3. Arizona Cardinals: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Many projections have Arizona taking an offensive lineman here, but the Cardinals instead look to shore up their defense with an early pick out of Ohio State, which provides plenty of options in the top end of the draft. In this mock draft, it’s Sonny Styles going just one spot after teammate Arvell Reese.
Pro Football Focus pointed to an 87.4 run-defense grade, a 91.6 tackling grade and an 86.9 coverage grade as reasons justifying a possible selection this high. Styles tallied 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended during his final year with the Buckeyes.
4. Tennessee Titans: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
CBS Sports generally has a pretty good balance between offense and defense early on in this mock draft, and there are a few directions Tennessee could go here. Few better places to turn than David Bailey from a stout Texas Tech defense.
Bailey was a first-team AP All-American this season. He also earned a slew of other awards after finishing with 47 tackles, 18.0 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three passes defended.
5. New York Giants: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Not many mock drafts to date have had McCoy up in the top 10 picks, much less in the top five. This is a bit of a bold selection by CBS Sports. But it’s easy enough to justify.
Before he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the 2025 campaign, McCoy was proving to be a monster in the secondary. And he mostly answered those health questions with a head-turning pro day. He’s an elite athlete with amazing cover skills.
6. Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Cleveland has a lot of issues to figure out on offense. Not the least of those is significantly upgrading the talent in the skill position spots for whoever might man the quarterback gig in 2026.
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Tate finished his 2025 campaign with 51 catches for 875 yards. He also found the end zone nine times, showing he can be a big-play threat.
7. Washington Commanders: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
There are a few teams in front of Washington that could snatch up Love before he falls to No. 7 overall, but not in this mock draft. In this one, Washington is the team to take the stud Notre Dame running back.
Love is coming off a season in which he tallied 199 carries for 1,372 yards. He was great in the big games and against cupcakes, scoring 18 times in every game but the season opener against Miami.
8. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami
A lot of mock drafts have New Orleans taking a cornerback at No. 8 overall, but with McCoy off the board the question becomes how highly the Saints value Mansoor Delane. Not enough to take him here, per the CBS Sports projection.
Instead, Bain racked up 15.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks en route to the national title game in 2025. During his three-year career at Miami, he logged 33.5 tackles for a loss and 20.5 sacks. That’s getting it done at a high level and New Orleans needs impact players in the front seven.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
With a relatively deep offensive tackle class in the top half of the draft, it’s a little surprising to see Mauigoa last this deep into the top 10. Here, Mauigoa comes off the board.
Mauigoa was the star of a very good Miami offensive line, one that helped the Hurricanes reach the national title game. At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, Mauigoa is the ideal mold for an offensive tackle and can provide more protection for Patrick Mahomes long-term.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
The Bengals have a big need at defensive back. Fortunately for them, in this mock draft Caleb Downs has not yet been selected. So the franchise gets the best safety in the class.
Downs emerged on the scene as a star freshman at Alabama before transferring to Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, he won a national title. This season, Downs tallied 68 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions and two passes defended.
Rest of Mock Draft – Round 1
- Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
- Dallas Cowboys: WR Makai Lemon, USC
- Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano, Utah
- Baltimore Ravens: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
- New York Jets: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
- Carolina Panthers: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- Dallas Cowboys: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
- Cleveland Browns: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
- Chicago Bears: DL Peter Woods, Clemson
- Buffalo Bills: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- San Francisco 49ers: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Houston Texans: DL Caleb Banks, Florida
- Kansas City Chiefs: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
- Miami Dolphins: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
- New England Patriots: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
- Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
Round 2
- New York Jets: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
- Arizona Cardinals: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Tennessee Titans: IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- Las Vegas Raiders: OT Blake Miller, Clemson
- New York Giants: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
- Houston Texans: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL)
- Cleveland Browns: IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
- Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Cincinnati Bengals: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
- New Orleans Saints: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
- Miami Dolphins: DL Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- New York Jets: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
- Baltimore Ravens: IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- Indianapolis Colts: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- Atlanta Falcons: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
- Minnesota Vikings: DL Christen Miller, Georgia
- Detroit Lions: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- Carolina Panthers: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Green Bay Packers: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- Pittsburgh Steelers: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- Philadelphia Eagles: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- Los Angeles Chargers: OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Domonique Orange, Iowa State
- Chicago Bears: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
- Houston Texans: IOL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
- Chicago Bears: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
- Los Angeles Rams: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
- Denver Broncos: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
- New England Patriots: WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
- Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan
Round 3
- Arizona Cardinals: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
- Tennessee Titans: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- Las Vegas Raiders: WR Chris Bell, Louisville
- Philadelphia Eagles: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
- Houston Texans: LB Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
- Cleveland Browns: CB Keionte Scott, Miami (FL)
- Washington Commanders: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
- Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
- New Orleans Saints: LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri
- Kansas City Chiefs: S Bud Clark, TCU
- Miami Dolphins: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- Indianapolis Colts: OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
- Atlanta Falcons: CB Devin Moore, Florida
- Baltimore Ravens: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
- Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
- Minnesota Vikings: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
- Carolina Panthers: S Genesis Smith, Arizona
- Green Bay Packers: OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
- Los Angeles Chargers: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
- Miami Dolphins: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
- Jacksonville Jaguars: S Kamari Ramsey, USC
- Chicago Bears: IOL Connor Lew, Auburn
- Miami Dolphins: IOL Kage Casey, Boise State
- Buffalo Bills: IOL Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
- Dallas Cowboys: DL Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
- Los Angeles Rams: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
- Miami Dolphins: OT Jude Bowry, Boston College
- New England Patriots: TE Max Klare, Ohio State
- Seattle Seahawks: CB Domani Jackson, Alabama
- Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Pick): RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
- Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Pick): OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Pick): WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
- Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Pick): IOL Logan Jones, Iowa
Round 4 – Mock Draft
- Tennessee Titans: RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
- Las Vegas Raiders: S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- New York Jets: IOL Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
- Arizona Cardinals: DL Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
- New York Giants: IOL Brian Parker II, Duke
- Houston Texans: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
- Cleveland Browns: TE Sam Roush, Stanford
- Denver Broncos: DL Nick Barrett, South Carolina
- Kansas City Chiefs: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
- Cincinnati Bengals: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
- Denver Broncos: TE Justin Joly, NC State
- Dallas Cowboys: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
- Indianapolis Colts: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles: WR Skyler Bell, UConn
- Baltimore Ravens: DL Chris McClellan, Missouri
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
- Las Vegas Raiders: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
- Detroit Lions: QB Carson Beck, Miami (FL)
- Carolina Panthers: WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
- Green Bay Packers: OT Drew Shelton, Penn State
- Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Tacario Davis, Washington
- Atlanta Falcons: TE Matthew Hibner, SMU
- Los Angeles Chargers: WR Ja’Kobi Lane, USC
- Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky
- New England Patriots: DL DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
- Buffalo Bills: WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
- San Francisco 49ers: IOL Matt Gulbin, Michigan State
- Detroit Lions: IOL Jake Slaughter, Florida
- Chicago Bears: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
- Miami Dolphins: CB Hezekiah Masses, California
- New England Patriots: LB Taurean York, Texas A&M
- New Orleans Saints: DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana
- San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Pick): RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky
- Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Pick): DL Zane Durant, Penn State
- Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Pick): DL Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
- New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Pick): OT Isaiah World, Oregon
- Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Pick): DL Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
- San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Pick): OT Travis Burke, Memphis
- San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Pick): TE Michael Trigg, Baylor
- New York Jets (Compensatory Pick): QB Drew Allar, Penn State
Round 5
- Houston Texans: IOL Jager Burton, Kentucky
- Tennessee Titans: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
- Arizona Cardinals: OT Markel Bell, Miami (FL)
- Tennessee Titans: IOL Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- New York Giants: DL Tim Keenan, Alabama
- Cleveland Browns: RB Nick Singleton, Penn State
- Washington Commanders: LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana
- Kansas City Chiefs: DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
- Cleveland Browns: LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
- New Orleans Saints: TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
- Miami Dolphins: LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (OH)
- Dallas Cowboys: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
- Philadelphia Eagles: DL Albert Regis, Texas A&M
- Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Jack Endries, Texas
- Indianapolis Colts: DL Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M
- Detroit Lions: CB TJ Hall, Iowa
- Carolina Panthers: IOL James Brockermeyer, Miami (FL)
- Carolina Panthers: OT Austin Barber, Florida
- Green Bay Packers: WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
- Pittsburgh Steelers: S Michael Taaffe, Texas
- Baltimore Ravens: LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
- Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College
- Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Tyreak Sapp, Florida
- Buffalo Bills: EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State
- Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah
- Houston Texans: TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama
- Buffalo Bills: CB Jadon Canady, Oregon
- Kansas City Chiefs: WR Eric McAlister, TCU
- Denver Broncos: OL Carver Willis, TCU
- New England Patriots: QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State
- New Orleans Saints: WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll
- Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Pick): WR CJ Daniels, Miami (FL)
- Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Pick): RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
- Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Pick): RB Adam Randall, Clemson
- Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Pick): IOL Kobe Baynes, Kansas
- Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Pick): EDGE Ethan Burke, Texas
- Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Pick): TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming
- New York Jets (Compensatory Pick): TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
- Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Pick): TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati
- Detroit Lions (Compensatory Pick): TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M
Round 6
- Buffalo Bills: OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State
- Arizona Cardinals: IOL Micah Morris, Georgia
- Tennessee Titans: TE Tanner Koziol, Houston
- Las Vegas Raiders: IOL Logan Taylor, Boston College
- New York Giants: LB Lander Barton, Utah
- Washington Commanders: CB Andre Fuller, Toledo
- Seattle Seahawks: OT Fa’alili Fa’amoe, Wake Forest
- Cincinnati Bengals: DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech
- New Orleans Saints: CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington
- New England Patriots: CB Brent Austin, California
- New York Giants: OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
- New York Giants: S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
- Tennessee Titans: EDGE Max Llewellyn, Iowa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: P Brett Thorson, Georgia
- Minnesota Vikings: LB Jack Kelly, BYU
- Philadelphia Eagles: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
- New England Patriots: OL Keagen Trost, Missouri
- Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
- Carolina Panthers: DL Landon Robinson, Navy
- Green Bay Packers: QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
- New England Patriots: EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida
- Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
- Los Angeles Chargers: S VJ Payne, Kansas State
- Detroit Lions: WR Lewis Bond, Boston College
- Cleveland Browns: TE Will Kacmarek, Ohio State
- Los Angeles Rams: IOL Beau Stephens, Iowa
- Las Vegas Raiders: S Louis Moore, Indiana
- Washington Commanders: TE Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss
- Kansas City Chiefs: RB/WR Eli Heidenreich, Navy
- Baltimore Ravens: OT Tristan Leigh, Clemson
- New England Patriots: RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
- Detroit Lions: LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
- Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Pick): QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
- Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Pick): EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke
- Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Pick): WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati
Round 7 – Mock Draft
- Arizona Cardinals: TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
- Dallas Cowboys: OT Enrique Cruz Jr., Kansas
- Las Vegas Raiders: LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills: DL Bryson Eason, Tennessee
- Cincinnati Bengals: CB Devon Marshall, NC State
- Detroit Lions: K Drew Stevens, Iowa
- Washington Commanders: S Jalen Huskey, Maryland
- Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Roman Hemby, Indiana
- Tennessee Titans: S DeShon Singleton, Nebraska
- Cincinnati Bengals: IOL Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
- Miami Dolphins: WR Malik Benson, Oregon
- New York Jets: LB Justin Jefferson, Alabama
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Jack Strand, Minnesota State-Moorhead
- Pittsburgh Steelers: IOL Alex Harkey, Oregon
- Atlanta Falcons: DL Deven Eastern, Minnesota
- Los Angeles Rams: S Devan Boykin, Indiana
- Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Jayden Loving, Wake Forest
- Minnesota Vikings: WR Emmanuel Henderson, Kansas
- Minnesota Vikings: CB Collin Wright, Stanford
- Green Bay Packers: DL David Gusta, Kentucky
- Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Jaden Dugger, Louisiana
- Miami Dolphins: RB Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M
- Chicago Bears: CB Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
- Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame
- Chicago Bears: IOL Jeremiah Wright, Auburn
- New York Jets: RB Jam Miller, Alabama
- Houston Texans: WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
- Minnesota Vikings: IOL Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
- Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Kaelon Black, Indiana
- Denver Broncos: S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
- New England Patriots: EDGE Mikail Kamara, Indiana
- Cleveland Browns: DL Jackie Marshall, Baylor
- Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Pick): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL)
- Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Pick): QB Taylen Green, Arkansas
- Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Pick): IOL Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma
- Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Pick): RB Chip Trayanum, Toledo
- Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Pick): IOL DJ Campbell, Texas
- Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Pick): DL Brandon Cleveland, NC State
- Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Pick): CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina
- Denver Broncos (Compensatory Pick): DL Aaron Graves, Iowa
- Denver Broncos (Compensatory Pick): OT J.C. Davis, Illinois