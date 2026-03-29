2026 NFL Draft: Cowboys big trade shakes up new updated CBS Sports mock draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a month away and CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards shook up his mock. This is in light of a projected Dallas Cowboys trade that totally changes the first round!

Are the Cowboys bold enough to pull off a move like this? Maybe. Is it smart? On paper, it just might be!

So without further ado, let’s dive into CBS Sports’ latest mock draft. We start with an obvious first pick before a massive move from Dallas.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Edwards said Vegas isn’t even thinking about alternatives at this point. Well, that’s the general consensus, unless there’s a late push for Ty Simpson at QB in this draft.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

This pick could easily be David Bailey, but the Jets will go pass rush here, just in a different form. Edwards opted for Reese due to “more upside” as a pro, per his analysis.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

The Cardinals could get a quarterback later in the draft, whether they trade back into the first round or use a midround pick. They’ll need to draft a franchise tackle though.

Mauigoa can start right away at the right tackle position. While adding offensive weapons would be cool, they need to protect their franchise quarterback, whomever that is this or next year.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame

Robert Saleh could very well go defense in this spot, but why not draft one of the best overall players? Adding Love to the backfield with QB Cam Ward sounds like a

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

Styles can operate in the middle of the defense and lead the Giants from that linebacker position and has the speed to go sideline to sideline. This makes sense from a mock draft perspective.

This past year, Styles finished with 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. He had 244 career tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

6. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech (Mock trade with Browns)

“Dallas sends No. 12 overall and second-round picks each of the next two years to the Browns in exchange for No. 6 overall and a 2027 fourth-round pick,” the trade details read. Safe to say, this is a bold move from Dallas to get an instant impact player.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

The Commanders defense needs to get younger going into 2026. Bain fits the bill in this mock draft in terms of age, ability and franchise potential.

Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

The Saints get a darn good weapon in this mock draft from Edwards from Columbus. Tyler Shough will surely give Tate plenty of targets in 2026.

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

The Chiefs need a new tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes. So, Edwards gives them Fano, one of the best the NFL Draft has to offer.

In this mock, Fano is tabbed as Jawaan Taylor’s replacement. He’s probably too good to leave on the bench as a rookie and Kansas City rarely picks here, so a premium player is available for the taking!

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

The Bengals need to add big time players to their defense all over the place. This mock draft starts in the secondary with Delane.

While Edwards points out Delane’s ceiling might not be as high as Jermod McCoy, his floor is higher and Cincinnati can’t miss here. He’ll be a significant contributor in 2026.

New CBS Sports Mock Draft after Cowboys mock trade

11. Miami Dolphins: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

12. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia (Mock trade with Cowboys)

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

16. New York Jets: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

20. Dallas Cowboys: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, OL – Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

24. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

25. Chicago Bears: Peter Woods, DL – Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: Chase Bisontis, OL – Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Banks, DL – Florida

28. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL – Oregon

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

30. Miami Dolphins: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

31. New England Patriots: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

32. Seattle Seahawks: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson