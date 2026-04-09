Just over two weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys hosted two-time All-ACC Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell on an official ’30’ visit on Wednesday. While on his visit, Terrell posted an Instagram story outside of the Ford Center at The Star (Dallas’ practice facility).

Across three seasons at Clemson, Terrell emerged as one of college football’s best defensive backs. The Atlanta native compiled 125 tackles, nine pass deflections, four sacks, and three interceptions in that span. Terrell looks to join his brother, former All-Pro A.J., and Nate Wiggins as the next great Clemson cornerback in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys hold two First Round picks in the upcoming Draft (No. 12 and No. 20). Dallas has not selected a cornerback in the First Round since 2015 (Byron Jones).

Source: The #Cowboys hosted projected first-round CB Avieon Terrell today, as he alluded to on his IG story. It was considered an official “30” visit.



Dallas holds pick Nos. 12 and 20 in Round 1. pic.twitter.com/xBWJsO3aTg — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 9, 2026

Avieon Terrell could be major spark for Dallas Cowboys defense

Dallas is coming off an extremely disappointing 7-9-1 season, in which it missed the postseason for the second consecutive year. While boasting one of the best offenses in football, the Cowboys simultaneously trotted out one of the worst defenses in football. The addition of Terrell could provide a tremendous spark to that defense, now led by defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker, who was formerly the passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, was hired to succeed former DC Matt Eberflus. Under Eberflus, Dallas’ defense ranked third-to-last in the NFL in yards (377) allowed per game and last in the NFL in points (30.1) allowed per game.

“I don’t know that since (free agency) has evolved and come about, that we’ve ever had this kind of reshaping of an aspect of our team.” Cowboys GM Jerry Jones said while speaking at the Grand Prix of Arlington in mid-March. “(Adding some defensive players), plus what we have set up for the draft, plus what we really have coming back from our veteran defensive players that really didn’t play that much last year, injury issues, things like that, gives us a lot of promise.

“I’ll tell you, when you have the challenges we had last year, there’s no place to go but up on the defensive side of the ball. Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would’ve had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run.”

Avieon Terrell is projected to be selected with the No. 32 overall pick in CBS Sports’ latest Mock, and he is projected to be selected at No. 26 in PFF’s latest Mock. He will seemingly be in play at either No. 12 or No. 20 for Dallas, if they decide to want to roll the dice on the former Tiger.