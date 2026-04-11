2026 NFL Draft: ESPN, Matt Miller release final pre-draft Top 15 QB rankings

ESPN‘s Matt Miller released his final pre-draft top 15 QB rankings and the list is ever so intriguing. Fernando Mendoza leads the pack as usual, but there are plenty of signal callers that are worth high pics as well.

It’s a question of who will be selected first, second and perhaps third behind Mendoza, who was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Raiders. Miller broke down his top 15 of his current crop.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the list. We will start with the highest ranked QB.

Mendoza is the top ranked QB per ESPN as we approach the NFL Draft. This should come to no one’s surprise at this point.

The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion tossed 41 touchdowns over 16 games, all wins, in 2025. He’s expected to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

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This is where the intrigue picks up amongst the rest of the quarterbacks in this class. The former Alabama QB has been in a range of late-first round or early-second round this year.

Simpson started just one season for the Crimson Tide after a few years being a backup. But he was impressive with 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Nussmeier is next up in ESPN’s QB rankings. He could be very good, but the injuries really hindered Nussmeier in 2025, leading to LSU’s poor season based on expectations.

The flashes he showed in 2024 (over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns) prove that he can be good. But he’s certainly a project right now among the other QBs. But if Nussmeier is healthy, he can turn into something solid.

Allar missed the latter half of the season with an injury and missed out on rebounding with the Nittany Lions down the stretch. The former Penn State QB has all of the tools and size, and some thought he’d be a high pick in 2025, but came back to school.

Unfortunately for him, he didn’t take another leap from improvements in 2024 and obviously was injured. Allar will likely be a mid round pick and be more of a project early in his career.

Another mid-round QB here in Payton, but he is ranked in the top five of ESPN’s rankings from Miller. He bounced back in a big way in 2025 after missing eight games in 2024 due to injury.

Payton threw for 3,188 yards and had 29 total touchdowns with just four interceptions. His dual threat capabilities make him an intriguing prospect worth a Round 4 or 5 pick, depending upon who you ask.

Beck turned his collegiate career around by leading Miami to the national championship game in his long season with the Hurricanes. The veteran QB has a lot of snaps under his belt, which should bode well as a pro down the line.

However, he’s thrown 24 interceptions over the last two years, so turnovers are still a concern. Still, his large body of work and ability to be a gunslinger should be appealing for someone in the middle rounds.

After Klubnik broke out in 2024, he looked like a future No. 1 overall pick and Heisman-winning QB. That turned out not to be the case after struggling in 2025.

Clemson struggled as well. Klubnik threw for just 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was good in play-action, which will help with NFL offenses, but being streaky is his biggest flaw, it seems.

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Green is a flashy dual-threat QB in this draft class, as the former Razorback can make you miss in the blink of an eye. He’s projected, at best, as a fourth-rounder in 2026.

With upside, he’ll be a good project for teams looking at a guy who could contribute in a couple of seasons. He’ll need to become a better pocket passer, especially against pressure, in the NFL.

Altmyer excelled at Illinois after he transferred from Ole Miss. In three years with the Illini, he improved every season, throwing for 3,007 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five picks last season.

Altmyer has great rhythm for a QB, but is a big game hunter, so to speak. If he takes safer plays, he’ll be a more efficient passer. Still, it’s hard not to like what he can bring to the table as a Day 3 selection, potentially.

If you want to talk about a dual threat quarterback, king is your guy. He spent the last three years at Georgia Tech following three seasons at Texas A&M.

This past season, the QB finished in the top 10 of the Heisman voting due to his efficient passing and excellent running. He accounted for 15 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards on the ground. Overall he had 29 touchdowns in 12 games.

Matt Miller reveals final Top 15 QB rankings for NFL Draft

11. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

12. Joe Fagnano, UConn

13. Jack Strand, MSU Moorhead

14. Mark Gronowski, Iowa

15. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

The NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh from April 23 to the 25th.