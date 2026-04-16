2026 NFL Draft: Field Yates releases final pre-draft Top 50 player rankings for ESPN

Field Yates is locking in his prospect rankings. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst revealed his final rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft class.

The draft is officially a week away. It will take place from April 23-25 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Yates’ No. 1 overall prospect has remained steady since the college football season ended, other prospect’s rankings have dramatically shifted.

Fans which prospect’s name their team calls on draft night. With so many players to cover, let’s dive into Yates’ prospect rankings.

The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Evidently, Yates believe it’d be the wise choice. After a stunning regular season, Fernando Mendoza only boosted his draft stock in January while leading Indiana to its first national title in program history.

In Indiana’s three College Football Playoff games, Mendoza recorded eight passing touchdowns without throwing an interception. Moreover, he posted a 74.6% completion percentage.

If scouts weren’t already sold on Jeremiyah Love’s abilities before the NFL Scouting Combine, they certainly were after the event. Love posted a ridiculous 4.36-second 40-yard dash, while wowing during positional drills. Love’s statistics back up his impressive athleticism.

In the 2025 campaign, Love erupted for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries. Additionally, Love record 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. His 21 total touchdowns are the most in a single season in Notre Dame history.

David Bailey was a terror off the edge for Texas Tech in 2025, consistently disrupting opposing backfields. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender amassed 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles.

Bailey put his talents on national display in Texas Tech’s showdown against Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals. Although the Red Raiders lost, Oregon had no answers for Bailey, who amassed nine tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

Arvell Reese was a nightmare for opposing offenses this past season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker racked up 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 2025.

His 6.5 sacks were tied for the 12th most in the Big Ten. Reese primarily played outside linebacker in 2025 after previously serving as the Buckeyes’ inside LB. Yates is confident that Reese’s versatility will serve him well at the next level.

5. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles’ draft stock soared after he put on a historic performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Styles recorded a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a 43.5” vertical jump; numbers that will have NFL teams salivating on draft night.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound linebacker’s outstanding statistics are icing on the cake. Styles logged 83 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, three pass breakups and an interception this past season.

6. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

There isn’t a more accomplished defensive draft prospect than Caleb Downs. The Ohio State safety is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, three-time all-conference first-team member and two-time unanimous All-American.

Downs tallied 68 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this past season. Yates won’t be surprised to see Downs creating several highlight players on an NFL field next season.

7. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Carnell Tate was spectacular at Ohio State this past season, recording 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. More impressive, Tate posted these statistics while competing for targets with All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Tate wasn’t the fastest wide receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his tape speaks for itself. If NFL teams have similar evaluations as Yates, Tate could be the fourth Ohio State player selected in the first 10 picks of the NFL Draft.

Francis Mauigoa was the cornerstone of Miami’s offensive line in the 2025 campaign. With Mauigoa paving the way, the Hurricanes allowed just 1.25 sacks per game.

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Mauigoa boasts an incredibly strong base that NFL defensive linemen will struggle to move. In fact, he had the lowest pressure percentage allowed out of all tackles in the FBS this past season (1.2%).

Mansoor Delane only spent one season at LSU, but he quickly made a name for himself in the SEC. Delane finished the 2025 season with 45 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions.

At 6-foot, 187 pounds, Delane has solid size for a defensive back. Combine that with his 4.38-second 40-yard dash, and Delane is undeniably one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Spencer Fano was phenomenal at Utah this past season. The three-year starter allowed just four pressures and no sacks on 749 snaps at right tackle.

While Fano is 6-foot-6, he’s only 302 pounds. Fano is open to moving from offensive tackle to guard in the NFL. If he opts to do so, he possesses the necessary speed. Fano recorded the second-fastest 40-yard dash of all offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine.