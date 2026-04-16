2026 NFL Draft: NFL.com releases updated AI-powered mock draft with trade predictions, picks 1-32

Just one week before the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh, the experts are getting in their final Mock Drafts. The latest comes from NFL.com’s Mike Band, who used AI to help craft picks 1-32.

Band decided to use AI-based NFL IQ to help determine things such as team needs and realistic outcomes before putting together the first round. Draft capital was also taken into consideration, leading to some trades within the first 32 picks.

The top-10 of Band’s Mock seems relatively well agreed upon, other than a surprise jump into the top-10 by an SEC cornerback who missed the entire 2025 season. His Mock, of course, begins with Heisman winning Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza going to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Band’s full Mock Draft, picks 1-32, is below.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza seems poised to be the pick to lead the Las Vegas Raiders into a new era. In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza emerged as the best player in college football. The Cal transfer passed for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 season and a national title.

The Raiders are thirsting for success, as they have not won a playoff game since 2002 (AFC Championship). They suffered their worst season since 2006 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith (who has since been traded to the New York Jets) at the helm, and a shake-up is desperately needed. Mendoza now has a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins to help ease him into the NFL, which could be a decision that could finally bring sunshine back to Sin City down the road.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just one season removed from allowing the second most points per game in the NFL (29.6), the New York Jets are projected to add some help on the defensive line. Mike Band and his AI model project that New York will boost its defense, by selecting Texas Tech EDGE rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick. Bailey recorded 52 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles last season.

Bailey, who transferred to Lubbock for his final season of college football, emerged as one of the biggest game-wreckers in the sport. His strong play was a catalyst for Texas Tech‘s first-ever Big 12 Championship, and in turn, its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. Bailey had a dominant showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking first among DE/EDGE rushers (according to NFL.com) in production score (96) and total score (86).

It was yet another miserable season for the Arizona Cardinals, who finished with a 3-14 record missed the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. NFL.com has the Cardinals landing on Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the third overall pick. Reese, a reigning First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection, recorded 112 tackles, seven sacks, and two pass deflections across two seasons.

The Cardinals’ defense, which allowed. 357.7 YPG last season (27th in NFL), is in need of a massive boost. Reese, who helped the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2024, would be a strong addition for the organization.

Star Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards over the past month, and now seems poised to be the first non-quarterback offensive player selected. In NFL.com’s latest AI Mock, he is projected to head to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 4 overall pick. The addition of Love to Tennessee’s offense would instantly give them their most dynamic player since Derrick Henry.

Across three seasons in South Bend, Love recorded 2,882 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2025, and was named a Unanimous All-American and the Doak Walker Award recipient. Tennessee is seeking a return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Bringing in one of college football’s biggest playmakers would certainly be a strong start.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Styles wowed with a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 43.5″ vertical jump, skyrocketing him to a projected top-five pick in the Draft. Across four seasons at Ohio State, Styles recorded 244 tackles, 22.5 TFL, and 9.0 sacks. The Ohio native is an experienced prospect who would instantly contribute to Jim Harbaugh‘s defense in New York.

New York hired the former Baltimore head coach this offseason, after he and the Ravens agreed to part ways after 18 seasons. The Giants are desperately seeking a return to relevance in the NFL, as they’ve made the postseason just twice since its Super Bowl victory in 2011. Putting together a strong defense, to pair with a young offense, could work out nicely for the organization.

Although he may not have even been the best wide receiver at Ohio State last season, Carnell Tate is projected to be drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Tate emerged as Julian Sayin‘s WR2 (behind Jeremiah Smith) last season, hauling in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He would be joining a WR core consisting of Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond.

After a wide-cast search, Cleveland landed on former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach. Monken has worked with wide receivers such as Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, and Rashod Bateman in recent history, and could add Tate to that group.

With the seventh overall pick, the Washington Commanders are projected to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. A pick that Washington fans have been clamoring for, Downs would make an immediate impact on a struggling Commanders defense. Last season, Washington ranked last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (384.0 YPG) and 27th in points allowed per game (26.5 PPG).

Downs was one of the best defensive players in all of college football over the past three seasons (one at Alabama and two at Ohio State), racking up 256 tackles, 10 pass deflections, six interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. Washington’s offense, led by a returning Jayden Daniels at quarterback, has shown to be good enough to reach the NFC Championship Game (2024). It will need some help from the defense, however, to reach those heights once again.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

NFL.com has the New Orleans Saints selecting hometown star LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft. With Downs off the board at pick No. 7 in this mock, selecting the next best secondary player seems like the best case scenario for the organization. Last season, New Orleans ranked ninth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (299.8 YPG) and 16th in points allowed per game (22.5 PPG).

Across four collegiate seasons (three at Virginia Tech, one at LSU), Delane boasts 191 career tackles with 27 pass deflections, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles. The Saints continue to build on both sides of the ball as they seek a return to the postseason. Bringing in Delane to boost a young defense would continue to show that the organization is on its way back to being true contenders in the NFC.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Just one season removed from making their third consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are selecting No. 9 in the NFL Draft. NFL.com projects that Andy Reid and the Chiefs will be boosting their Miami OT Francis Mauigoa at pick No. 5. He is one of two Miami players projected to be selected in the First Round of the Draft (Rueben Bain).

Mauigoa was an anchor of Miami‘s offensive line this past season. The Hurricanes snuck into the College Football Playoff and made a run to the National Championship before falling just short of their first title since 2001. Of the last five offensive tackles selected in the top-five picks in the NFL Draft (Will Campbell, Joe Alt, Andrew Thomas, Brandon Scherff, and Greg Robinson), two have been named Pro Bowlers (Alt and Scherff).

To round out the top-10, NFL.com projects the Cincinnati Bengals to select Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. Bengals fans have been clamoring for a top-10 selection of an elite cornerback, and McCoy would make an immediate impact on a struggling Cincinnati defense. Last season, Cincinnati ranked second-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (380.9 YPG) and third-to-last in points allowed per game (28.9 PPG).

Across two season of college football (one at Oregon State and one at Tennessee), the Whitehouse, TX native accrued 75 tackles and six interceptions. When healthy, he was tabbed as one of the best defensive players in all of college football. McCoy missed the entirety of the 2025 season, however, with a torn ACL and did not participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. At the Combine, he ranked fifth among CB (according to NFL.com) in production score (78) and third in total score (81).

Picks 11-32

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

12. Dallas Cowboys: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: OlaivavegaIoane Ioane, G, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

16. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

20. Cleveland Browns: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama (Projected trade with Dallas)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

24. Dallas Cowboys: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (Projected trade with Browns)

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

26. Buffalo Bills: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

30. Miami Dolphins: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

31. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

32. Seattle Seahawks: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson