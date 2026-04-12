2026 NFL Draft: Rhett Lewis unveils first mock draft for NFL.com, surprise team drafts Ty Simpson

The latest NFL.com mock draft, from Rhett Lewis this time, has some intriguing predictions for April’s marquee event in the league. That includes a very surprising spot for QB Ty Simpson.

The former Alabama signal caller won’t match Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, who’s expected to go No. 1 overall to the Raiders, but he’ll go in the first round. If you picked the Philadelphia Eagles to select Simpson, you were right (and probably won a lot of money on some wild bet).

So in addition to that surprising pick, which Lewis predicts the Eagles will use as leverage with Simpson, let’s breakdown the rest of the mock draft. We start at the top.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders since mock drafts got in full swing at the end of the season. He can at least learn behind Kirk Cousins for a year before taking over.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets’ biggest need seems to be pass rush right now, so they can get a big time pass rusher in Reese. This mock draft has Reese and Texas Tech’s David Bailey in the top three, so it’s up to New York to decide which direction they’ll go.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

The Cardinals have options in this spot. But this mock draft elects to go defense as Bailey will start right away, opposite Josh Sweat. That’s a scary combination going into 2026.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

Love won’t last long in general and he certainly doesn’t in Lewis’ mock draft. The former Notre Dame star can combine his talents with QB Cam Ward in Tennessee, making it a dynamic backfield.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

Sonny Styles (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Styles makes sense for the Giants as he can captain the middle of the defense. He fits the mold of what John Harbaugh wants in terms of toughness on defense.

The former Ohio State linebacker had 77 tackles last year and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. That should propel him into the top 10 of the draft at this point.

6. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa, OL – Miami

The Browns would love to protect whoever their quarterback is next year. In this mock draft, Mauigoa is the selection within the top 10 picks.

The former Miami star is versatile and has the ability to play both sides too. Good luck trying to get to the QB if you’re opposite Mauigoa.

This would be quite the target for Jayden Daniels. He’ll get a guy, in this mock draft anyway, that can stretch the field and has a great catch radius. Tate’s arguably the top wideout in the class.

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Saints lost guys like Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor on defense. So, they certainly have a chance to upgrade in the NFL Draft this month. This mock agrees!

Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

Kansas City will have options here, considering the rarity to pick in the top 10 as of late. This mock draft opts for the secondary.

Delane had two interceptions, which may seem low, but he was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big-time tackler.

The Bengals need someone on defense, so that’s exactly what this mock draft does. Downs is one of the best overall players in this year’s class.

In three college seasons, Downs had 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was a two-time All-American in college.

NFL.com Mock Draft with Ty Simpson splash

11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

14. Baltimore Ravens: Spencer Fano, OL – Utah

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OL – Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vega Ioane, OL – Penn State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OL – Alabama

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

24. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Penn State

26. Buffalo Bills: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OL – Utah

28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OL – Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Max Iheanachor, OL – Arizona State

30. Miami Dolphins: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

31. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

32. Seattle Seahawks: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M