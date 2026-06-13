2027 Bracketology: CBS Sports reveals way-too-early NCAA Tournament projections with 76-team field

After years of debate and speculation, it was finally made official in early May. The NCAA voted to expand the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament to 76 teams, bringing about a new era in the sport.

The NCAA had been considering expanding both tournaments for years, as the last change to the Tournament was made in 2011 (expanded from 65 to 68). Things began accelerating in that direction in late April.

Just two months after the move was made official, CBS Sports has revealed its latest way-too-early 2027 Bracketology. Rosters are all but set following the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, giving college basketball fans a good glimpse of who could be cutting down the nets next April in Detroit.

Opening Round (Dayton)

16 Bethune-Cookman vs. 16 SEMO

16 Howard vs. 16 Jacksonville

16 LIU vs. 16 Montana State

16 Merrimack vs. 16 Western Carolina

15 American vs. 15 North Dakota State

15 James Madison vs. 15 Robert Morris

12 Baylor vs. 12 Virginia Tech

11 Maryland vs. 11 San Diego State

11 Oklahoma State vs. 11 Providence

11 Oregon vs. 11 West Virginia

11 Saint Louis vs. 11 SMU

10 Arizona State vs. 10 Wisconsin

East Region

1 Duke vs. 16 Merrimack/Western Carolina

8 UCLA vs. 9 Missouri

5 Louisville vs. 12 High Point

4 Kansas vs. 13 UNC Wilmington

6 Ohio State vs. 11 Oregon/West Virginia

3 Tennessee vs. 14 Harvard

7 Villanova vs. 10 Arizona State/Wisconsin

2 Illinois vs. 15 James Madison/Robert Morris

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

There may not be more pressure on any program in the sport next season than Duke. Head coach Jon Scheyer heads into year five in Durham, and the Blue Devils have yet to reach the National Championship Game. This is due to demoralizing losses to Houston and UConn across the past two NCAA Tournaments. Duke boasts one of the most talented rosters in all of college basketball, led by returners Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngongba, and Cayden Boozer, and will be one of the favorites to cut the nets down in Detroit.

Dec 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) celebrates the win with head coach Brad Underwood against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Fresh off its first run to the Final Four since 2005, Illinois is projected as an early No. 2 seed in the East Region. The Illini return a plethora of talent from last season’s squad, including guard Andrej Stojakovic, forward David Mirkovic, forward Jake Davis, and the Ivisic brothers (Tomislav and Zvonimir). Brad Underwood also hauled in Providence transfer guard Stefan Vaaks, adding On3’s No. 12-ranked transfer to the roster. The Fighting Illini are seeking back-to-back Final Four appearances for the first time since 1951-52.

West Region

1 Houston vs. 16 LIU/Montana State

8 Auburn vs. 9 VCU

5 Alabama vs. 12 Grand Canyon

4 Texas vs. 13 Saint Mary’s

6 Nebraska vs. 11 Oklahoma State/Providence

3 Virginia vs. 14 UC Santa Barbara

7 USC vs. 10 NC State

2 Gonzaga vs. 15 Vermont

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks with Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) against the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals of the men’s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Houston‘s 2025-26 campaign didn’t quite go as head coach Kelvin Sampson might have hoped it would, as the Cougars fell to Illinois in the Sweet Sixteen and once again fell short of their first National Championship in program history. They nearly knocked off Florida in 2025 to win their elusive first title, but fell 65-63. Next season, Houston returns star forward Jojo Tugler, and hauled in On3’s No. 15 ranked Transfer Portal class. LSU transfer guard Dedan Thomas, who was On3’s No. 18 ranked transfer, leads the way.

Mar 22, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few talks with forward Braden Huff (34) during the second half at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gonzaga has been in a bit of a holding pattern the last two seasons, as it failed to advance to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 2013-14. Next season, however, the Bulldogs head into the newly reformed Pac-12 with returners Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, and Mario Saint-Supery leading the way. They also hauled in Houston‘s Isaiah Harwell and Arizona State‘s Massamba Diop through the Portal. Gonzaga is seeking a return to the Final Four for the first time since its undefeated season ended in the 2021 National Championship Game.

Midwest Region

1 UConn vs. 16 Bethune-Cookman/SEMO

8 Clemson vs. 9 Texas A&M

5 Purdue vs. 12 Wichita State

4 Vanderbilt vs. 13 Miami (OH)

6 Miami vs. 11 Maryland/San Diego State

3 Iowa State vs. 14 UIC

7 Kentucky vs. 10 Cincinnati

2 Michigan vs. 15 American/North Dakota State

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley talks to guard Braylon Mullins (24) during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Fresh off of UConn‘s first-ever loss in a National Championship Game, the Huskies will be out for revenge in 2026-27. They suffered a major loss as Solo Ball will miss the entire season with a hand injury, but they still return star guards Silas DeMary Jr. and Braylon Mullins. Dan Hurley also made a splash by hauling in coveted Duke transfer forward Nik Khamenia, solidifying the Huskies as a contender to once again make a run at a National Championship in 2027.

Michigan head coach Dusty May talks to guard Trey McKenney (1) before a play against Tennessee during the first half of NCAA Tournament Elite 8 round at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan was the best team in all of college basketball last season, and is once again projected to be one of the best teams in the sport in 2026-27. The Wolverines did lose some key contributors, such as Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. However, they return starting point guard Elliot Cadeau and rising star Trey McKenney, and brought in some solid contributors from the Transfer Portal. The Wolverines are seeking back-to-back Final Four appearances for the first time since 1992-93.

South Region

1 Florida vs. 16 Howard/Jacksonville

8 BYU vs. 9 Indiana

5 Arkansas vs. 12 Baylor/Virginia Tech

4 St. John’s vs. 13 McNeese State

6 Texas Tech vs. 11 Saint Louis/SMU

3 Michigan State vs. 14 Western Kentucky

7 North Carolina vs. 10 Marquette

2 Arizona vs. 15 Tarleton State

No-1 seed Florida

Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) talks with Florida head coach Todd Golden as he comes off court during the second half of a NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O’Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Florida boasts an embarrassment of riches on its roster next season. Along with returning nearly every program cornerstone (Rueben Chinyelu, Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, and Urban Klavzar), the Gators hauled in Kentucky transfer (and former Gator) guard Denzel Aberdeen. If he can get a waiver from the NCAA, Florida has a great shot at opening the 2026-27 season as the No. 1 or No. 2-ranked team in the country. The Gators are seeking their second National Championship in three years.

No-2 seed Arizona

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with center Motiejus Krivas (13) on the bench during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Although Arizona lost some massive performers from last season’s Final Four team (Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell’Orso, and Tobe Awaka, to name a few), the Wildcats are poised to once again be major contenders in the sport. Arizona won big by convincing star center Motiejus Krivas to return to the program, along with hauling in five-star+ guard Caleb Holt, four-star guard Cameron Holmes, and transfers JJ Mandaquit (Washington) and Derek Dixon (North Carolina). The Wildcats are looking to repeat as Big 12 Champions and cut down the nets for the first time since 1997.