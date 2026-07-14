2027 Bracketology: ESPN updates mid-summer NCAA Tournament projections

It’s never too early to start with the annual bracketology projections, especially not when the NCAA Tournament field will be expanded to 76 teams for the first time. So ESPN has updated its look at the potential bracket after the latest moves in the sport.

Rosters, at this point, are all but set heading into the long summer months. The NBA Draft has come and gone, and teams know what they have to work with after mining the transfer portal.

So where does the latest ESPN bracketology have teams falling out? We’ll take a look below.

Opening Round

16 Howard vs. 16 Tennessee State

16 Vermont vs. 16 Bethune-Cookman

16 Montana State vs. 16 Long Island

16 Arkansas State vs. 16 Merrimack

15 Austin Peay vs. 15 ETSU

15 Robert Morris vs. 15 Navy

12 Marquette vs. 12 Clemson

11 Iowa vs. 11 Arizona State

11 VCU vs. 11 Oklahoma State

11 Baylor vs. 11 Oklahoma

11 Oregon vs. 11 Xavier

10 Providence vs. 10 TCU

East Region

1 Florida vs. 16 Howard/Tennessee State

8 Miami vs. 9 Texas A&M

5 Iowa State vs. 12 Saint Mary’s

4 Purdue vs. 13 Yale

6 Vanderbilt vs. 11 Iowa/Arizona State

3 UConn vs. 14 Liberty

7 Nebraska vs. 10 Saint Louis

2 Louisville vs. 15 Illinois State

1-seed Florida

Florida will be the overwhelming favorite to win it all after returning the vast majority of a squad that earned a No. 1 seed a year ago. That’s reflected in this bracketology projection. The entire frontcourt is back, anchored by defensive player of the year Rueben Chinyelu and do-it-all wing Thomas Haugh. The backcourt will have another year to gel and will add back former UF guard Denzel Aberdeen (pending a waiver.) Expectations will be through the roof in Gainesville.

2-seed Louisville

Louisville had as much success in the transfer portal as anyone else this offseason. The key addition was Flory Bidunga from Kansas. He flirted with the NBA Draft but ultimately returned to school. Add Iowa’s Alvaro Folgueiras (architect of Florida’s NCAA Tournament exit), Arkansas’ Karter Knox and Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad and Louisville has the pieces to do some serious damage next winter. Will they all gel?

Midwest Region

1 Duke vs. 16 Vermont/Bethune-Cookman

8 Georgia vs. 9 Wisconsin

5 Kentucky vs. 12 Marquette/Clemson

4 Houston vs. 13 McNeese

6 St. John’s vs. 11 VCU/Oklahoma State

3 Alabama vs. 14 Akron

7 North Carolina vs. 10 Providence/TCU

2 Michigan State vs. 15 Austin Peay/ETSU

1-seed Duke

Duke loses superstar Cameron Boozer, along with mega-talented Isaiah Evans. Still, there’s a boatload of talent returning. Point guard Cayden Boozer will be back with a point to prove after how last season ended. Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba and Dame Sarr also return. The Blue Devils will be one of the favorites to win it all — and are always a mainstay atop the bracketology selections.

2-seed Michigan State

Michigan State got a huge boost to its chances when guard Jeremy Fears opted to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft to return to school for another season. Fears led the team in scoring a season ago, averaging 15.2 points per game. But it’s what he can do for the rest of the lineup that’s so impressive. He also averaged 9.4 assists per game and was routinely racking up double-digit assist games late in the 2025-26 season. Can he guide the Spartans to the promised land?

West Region

1 Michigan vs. 16 Montana State/Long Island

8 Missouri vs. 9 UCLA

5 Texas Tech vs. 12 New Mexico

4 Gonzaga vs. 13 UNC Wilmington

6 USC vs. 11 Baylor/Oklahoma

3 Arkansas vs. 14 UC Santa Barbara

7 Villanova vs. 10 NC State

2 Arizona vs. 15 Queens

1-seed Michigan

Nobody has worked the transfer portal better than Dusty May, who used it to build a national title-caliber roster a year ago. But he is now gone. There’s a ton to replace on the roster, too, with last year’s top three stars gone. But Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are back, along with a strong transfer portal class. The Wolverines will be one of the betting favorites to run it back, assuming the new coaching staff can get a handle on things, and rank near the top of this bracketology projection.

2-seed Arizona

Arizona lost some key pieces from last season’s squad, including Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. Replacing all the lost production won’t be easy. But this bracketology projection thinks the Wildcats will do so quite well. Big man Motiejus Krivas is the anchor, to go along with a few key transfers and a loaded recruiting class.

South Region

1 Illinois vs. 16 Arkansas State/Merrimack

8 Auburn vs. 9 Ohio State

5 Tennessee vs. 12 High Point

4 Kansas vs. 13 Wichita State

6 BYU vs. 11 Oregon/Xavier

3 Virginia vs. 14 St. Thomas

7 Indiana vs. 10 Creighton

2 Texas vs. 15 Robert Morris/Navy

1-seed Illinois

Illinois will sport one of the best frontcourts in the country, bringing back the Ivisic brothers (Tomislav and Zvonimir), as well as David Mirkovic and Jake Davis. Veteran guard Andrej Stojakovic also stuck around for another year. Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks will round out a squad as talented as just about any other in the country. The Fighting Illini will be a popular top seed in bracketology prognostications.

2-seed Texas

The lone top-two seed to change in the latest update of ESPN’s bracketology, Texas surges forward after an amazing offseason. The Longhorns retained big man Matas Vokietaitis, helping to anchor the frontcourt. The program also got five-star prospect Marcus Spears Jr. to reclassify to 2026, adding even more firepower to the lineup. Throw in a trio of terrific transfers in Colorado‘s Isaiah Johnson (16.9 PPG), TCU‘s David Punch (14.1 PPG) and Auburn‘s Elyjah Freeman (9.2 PPG) and Texas is absolutely loaded.