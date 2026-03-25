ACC Baseball Power Rankings: Upset-filled third weekend leads to significant movement

ACC play is continuing on, and this past week was another fun one. After some surprising upsets and exciting series, there are plenty of changes in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings.

In On3’s Field of 64 projections this week, the ACC has four teams hosting a regional and ten teams in the NCAA Tournament field. In D1Baseball’s top 25, the ACC has six teams included.

Our ACC baseball power rankings see some big movement this week. Multiple teams rise at least six spots, with one falling six spots.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 19-5 (6-3 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 14 NC State (Friday-Sunday)

No change at the top again this week. Georgia Tech maintains the No. 1 spot yet again. The Yellow Jackets lost their first game of last week 9-2 at No. 5 Auburn before traveling to Pittsburgh for their third ACC series of the season. And for the third time in league play, Georgia Tech went 2-1. They won 11-9 on Friday, lost 14-9 on Saturday and then won the series 12-4 on Sunday. They’ll host No. 14 NC State this weekend.

Credit: FSU Athletics

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 3-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 19-5 (5-1 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Duke (Friday-Sunday)

Florida State began last week with a 12-1 win over Bethune-Cookman, and they then hosted No. 10 NC State in a big ACC series. The Seminoles lost Friday’s opener 6-4, but bounced back with 11-5 and 15-5 wins on Saturday and Sunday to clinch the series and hold onto their spot at No. 2 in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. FSU fell 5-0 at rival Florida this past Tuesday.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 5-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 21-5 (6-3 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Boston College (Friday-Sunday)

After a 6-4 win against Georgetown last Tuesday, Virginia hosted No. 24 Wake Forest over the weekend. They won 10-6 on Friday before falling 13-4 on Saturday, but won 14-4 on Sunday to clinch the series victory. Virginia continues to cruise through the season thus far, and they’re up into the top three as a result. Next up is a surging Boston College team this weekend.

Macon Winslow (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 21-4-1 (6-3 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at Notre Dame (Friday-Sunday)

After an 8-2 win over UNC Greensboro last Wednesday, North Carolina hosted Louisville over the weekend. They won Friday’s opener 11-1 before losing 2-0 on Saturday, and then won 7-6 in Sunday’s finale to clinch a big series win. UNC beat South Carolina 9-1 this past Tuesday, and travel to face a red-hot Notre Dame team this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 2-3 (1-2 in ACC)

Overall Record: 18-7 (3-3 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 3 Georgia Tech (Friday-Sunday)

NC State beat UNC Wilmington 14-2 last Tuesday, and then traveled south to battle No. 11 Florida State over the weekend. The Wolfpack won Friday’s series opener 6-4, but were unable to find the second win needed to clinch the series. Instead, they fell 11-5 on Saturday and 15-5 on Sunday to lose the series. NC State then fell 7-2 against Campbell this past Tuesday. Next up is the biggest test yet on the road at No. 3 Georgia Tech.

© Ken Ruinard – staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 12 (+6)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 15-6 (6-3 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 13 North Carolina (Friday-Sunday)

Notre Dame is surging in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. The Fighting Irish are coming off of a massive series sweep against No. 19 Clemson, winning 6-0, 8-7 and 7-4 to deliver maybe the most surprising result of the weekend across college baseball. All of a sudden, Notre Dame is in a great spot and up to No. 6. They’ll host No. 13 North Carolina this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 15 (+8)

Previous Week Record: 6-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 17-8 (6-3 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Merrimack (Wednesday), vs. No. 9 Virginia (Friday-Sunday)

Hello, Boston College. Ranked second-last in the ACC last week, they’re all the way up to No. 7 now. That’s after a pair of midweek wins last week followed by a series sweep over California over the weekend. They won 4-3, 9-6 and 3-2 to sweep, earning the biggest rise we’ve seen this season in our power rankings. After hosting Merrimack on Wednesday, Boston College hosts No. 9 Virginia over the weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Previous Week Record: 3-2 (1-2 in ACC)

Overall Record: 18-7 (4-5 in ACC)

Upcoming Week: vs. California (Friday-Sunday)

Wake Forest’s last week started with an 11-0 win against Liberty before they traveled to No. 9 Virginia over the weekend. The first two games were split, with VIrginia winning 10-6 on Friday and Wake Forest winning 13-4 on Saturday. The Demon Deacons fell in Sunday’s rubber game 14-4 to lose the series. After an 11-1 win against Elon this past Tuesday, Wake Forest hosts California over the weekend.

ACC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

© Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

9. Louisville (-2)

10. Miami (+1)

11. Pittsburgh (-2)

12. Clemson (-6)

13. Virginia Tech (+1)

14. Duke (-4)

15. California (-2)

16. Stanford

Louisville and Miami come in right on the cusp of the top eight. Louisville drops two spots after losing its series to UNC, while Miami is up one after an unbeaten week with a series win over Creighton. Pittsburgh also drops two spots after falling to Georgia Tech.

Clemson is the biggest faller in this week’s ACC baseball power rankings. They were swept by Notre Dame, and have now dropped down to No. 12. They’re followed by Virginia Tech, who just beat Duke in a series to leap them. California’s 0-6 start to ACC play drops them down to No. 15, just ahead of Stanford.