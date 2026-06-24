ACC College Football Playoff picture for 2026: Best bets, serious contenders and dark horses

College Football Playoff
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- WOMEN'S SPORTS Top 2028 recruit Kenna Hunt talks Ohio State, Clemson and more
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Who's closing and who's chasing: Breaking down the leaders entering the final official visit weekend
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Elite 2028 WR Braylon Clark aiming for SEC visit this weekend
- ON3 FOOTBALL ACC Head Coach Rankings: Where all 17 rank before the 2026 season kicks off
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Who's trending where? Fresh predictions and new intel coming off massive visit weekend
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Weekend recruiting intel: New predictions, flip buzz and momentum shifts across the Southeast
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING