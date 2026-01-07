Auburn transfer cornerback Donovan Starr has signed to play with Clemson in 2026, On3 has learned. Starr was a true freshman at Auburn this past season and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Starr appeared in nine games on special teams and as a defensive reserve in 2025. However, he did not record any stats.

Starr played high school football for Ravenwood (TN), where he was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class. He ranked as the No. 150 overall player and No. 23 cornerback in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

This story will be updated.