Breaking down the top ACC commits in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

Recruiting throughout the ACC is often up and down as the conference tries to keep pace with the Big Ten and SEC.

Looking at the 2027 cycle, just two programs — Miami and Louisville — are featured in the top 20 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, as of May 6. Looking at the Rivals300 rankings, there are 21 prospects featured that are committed to ACC schools.

Rivals is breaking down the top commits in the conference, according to the Rivals300, heading into official visit season, accompanied by scouting summaries from the Rivals Scouting and Rankings team:

4-star WR Nick Lennear — Miami

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 26 NATL. (No. 4 WR)

School: Miami Carol City (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Nick Lennear elevated his game during the most competitive periods of the week and making splash plays when the lights were brightest. The rising senior showed outstanding burst within his routes, roasting corners during the 1-on-1 period of Wednesday’s joint practice. He showed up big once again on Saturday, making the catch of the game, with a magnificent diving grab in the end zone to put the East up early. Lennear continue to flash when targeted, later elevating for a ball over the middle of the field. The Miami native’s showing at the Navy All-American Bowl creates positive momentum heading into the offseason.

4-star QB Israel Abrams — Miami

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 44 NATL. (No. 3 QB)

School: Montini Catholic (Ill.)

Scouting Summary: Strong-armed quarterback with a quick release and the ability to drive the football to all levels of the field. Has a long, lean build, measuring in at north of 6-foot-4, and around 190 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand prior to his senior season. Plays with a discernible twitch as a passer. Looks to have one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Touts a quick release, showing the ability to get the football up and out in a flash. Rips far hash throws with ease, allowing his offense to access the full width of the field at multiple levels. Bouncy mover in the pocket with quick feet. Steps up in the pocket and makes second-reaction plays when pressured. Comfortable delivering off-platorm and does not require an established base. A problem-solver on improvisational plays. Turned in a very productive junior season, completing 68.5% of his passes for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions, while leading his team to its second consecutive state title. Also a quality athlete who can pick up yards with his legs, running for 10 more touchdowns as a junior. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger as he moves to the next level. Can also work on polishing his overall mechanics and consistency. The combination of physical ability and production on Friday nights makes him one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.

4-star LB Bryce Kish — Clemson

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 60 NATL. (No. 6 LB)

School: Howell (Mich.)

Scouting Summary: Multi-positional high school player with the physical tools to play defense at a high-major level as a linebacker, possibly on the EDGE or as a combination of the two. Physically built like a college player. Big and strong, but separates from others his size because of straight-line speed and athleticism. Comes from a running back background and is a good all-around athlete who is comfortable catching the ball and playing in space. Runs 11.1 in the 100-meter dash and shows that speed in closing on ball carriers but also running with receivers in coverage. Has only played one real season of defense in high school and will need to continue to learn to read keys and improve on technical aspects of coverage and shedding blocks. But from a pure physical talent perspective, he has rare upside and tools.

4-star WR Charles Davis — Cal

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 108 NATL. (No. 20 WR)

School: Westlake (Calif.)

Scouting Summary: Charles Davis had a great showing at the Under Armour Los Angeles camp and is a big super athletic pass catcher. He really has mismatch ability with his combination of size and speed, which registers as elite at the position. He’s around 6’5, runs in the low 4.4s and plays that speed on Friday nights. Just a ton of upside and a huge get for Tosh Lupoi early in his tenure at Cal.

4-star WR Trey Haralson — SMU

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 114 NATL. (No. 22 WR)

School: Tyler (Texas)

Haralson on SMU: “I can’t wait to be back. They have been pushing really hard to make sure I’m the top priority,” Haralson told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “They’re keeping SMU is on the rise in college football. They’re at No. 1 on my list because it feels so much like family.”

“I would reunite with my former teammate, Derrick McCall. I would be an all-around player for the offense because of my abilities,” he said of what he likes about SMU. “Being able to play for coach Lashlee … he is an amazing head coach with a lot of achievements.”

4-star QB Kharim Hughley — Clemson

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 137 NATL. (No. 12 QB)

School: Gainesville (Ga.)

Scouting Summary: The Clemson commit shows he has plenty of juice in his arm despite being on the shorter side of the position. But his greatest trait is his accuracy and he was throwing dots all day long no matter the arm angle. He has one of the purest arm actions in the country and he didn’t lose an ounce of velocity on the football whenever he throws off-platform. He’s truly one of the more gifted athletes for the position and you see how that translates into his ability as a passer. Hughley has the chance to become one of the more dynamic players at the position whenever he gets to the next level.

4-star RB Ty Keys — Miami

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 143 NATL. (No. 9 RB)

School: Poplarville (Miss.)

Keys on Miami: “I really like the offense,” Keys told CaneSport last month. “Miami always has a good offensive line. I really like that. I think I’m like Mark Fletcher. I like how Mark stepped up and was a leader. They were amazing running the ball last year.”

“Coach Mario Cristobal is a coach who tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Miami always has a great offensive line too, and that is great for a running back. Coach Matt Favian Upshaw is cool too and we have been talking more since he got there.”

4-star ATH D’Angelo White — Louisville

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 196 NATL. (No. 6 ATH)

School: Villa Angela-St. Joseph (Ohio)

Scouting Summary: White is a unique jumbo athlete. This is a prospect who has outstanding size and athleticism. Going into his junior season he was around 6’6, 250 pounds and had a really positive junior year. He plays on both sides of the ball, could project as a tight end or edge/defensive end at the next level. And I think has high end upside at both positions. He can really run and create mismatches as a tight end and has some eye-popping flash plays as a pass-rusher on Friday night. There are multiple pathways to success with D’Angelo White, and we view him as one of the top jumbo athletes in the cycle.

4-star S Myles Baker — Cal

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 210 NATL. (No. 19 S)

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Baker on Cal: “My visit to Cal really sealed the deal for me,” Baker told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I have a strong connection with the coaching staff and it was great to be around everyone. I watched the team practice and seeing how Tosh (Lupoi) runs the show really sold me. Everyone is on the move, it’s high intensity and they got a lot of work in. I just loved the environment and the overall culture Tosh is building there.”

4-star IOL Sean Tatum — Miami

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 220 NATL. (No. 14 IOL)

School: John Carroll (Fla.)

Scouting Summary: Sean Tatum was the top offensive lineman in 1-on-1’s at Rivals Camp Miami. At around 6-foot-3.5 310 pounds, Tatum has a barrel-chested build along with quality movement skills. He made use of his plus length and strong punch to stun defenders at the point of attack. Tatum also flashed proficient footwork and as able to get to his spots in pass protection.