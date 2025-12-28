Cade Klubnik‘s four-year run at Clemson ended on Saturday at the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Penn State. Despite losing 22-10, the Tigers QB reflected positively after the matchup.

“Just wanted to go out with a win. Just didn’t get it done. Just didn’t get it done. But just thankful for everybody that I’ve been able to spend life with over the past four years. Yeah. It’s been a good four years,” Klubnik said. “Thankful for it.”

The statement doesn’t echo the career Klubnik pieced together at Clemson. He surpassed 10,000 career passing yards during the bow game and has 73 career touchdown passes to go with 24 interceptions.

Klubnik finished his four-year run with 878 rushing yards and 17 additional touchdowns as well. 2025 was the only time he ran for under 100 yards (93) in a year, but rushed for four touchdowns on the season.

His most successful of the four was his junior year. Leading Clemson to an ACC title and a trip to the College Football Playoff, he totaled career high’s across the board with over 4,000 total yards of offense to show for it.

Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards to go with 36 touchdowns compared to six interceptions. He also ran for 463 yards and seven additional scores on the ground.

Although he wasn’t as productive during his senior year, he still accounted for 20 touchdowns and turned the ball over just six times through the air all season. All told, he scored 93 touchdowns for the Tigers in four seasons.

“Man, I love this kid,” head coach Dabo Swinney said said of Klubnik. “I love his family. Again, I wish he had another year. But he’s played four years, and man, I can’t wait to see him continue to blossom. Whoever gets a chance to coach him next, I don’t care where he gets drafted, if he’s first round, seventh round, undrafted free agent, which I doubt, this kid has got a lot more football ahead of him.”

Klubnik will now set his sights the 2026 NFL Draft. Many believed he could have turned pro after his stellar junior season, but opted to return to school for his final year of eligibility. That’ll be held from April 23-25, 2026 in Pittsburgh.

Swinney said that whichever coach works with him next will be better because of it. Where that’ll be, remains to be seen.