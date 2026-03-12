Carter Welling injury update: Clemson forward helped to locker room against Wake Forest

Just before halftime of Wednesday night’s ACC Tournament Second Round matchup between No. 5 seed Clemson and No. 13 seed Wake Forest, Clemson forward Carter Welling suffered an apparent leg injury and was helped to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

With Clemson leading 37-23, Welling drove to the basket and attempted to stop and pump fake. He then, however, collapsed and could not get to his feet on his own power. He was helped off the court by two trainers, who led him directly to the locker room. Prior to the injury, the junior scored five points and grabbed five rebounds.

“(Clemson) head coach Brad Brownell told me he doesn’t know if Welling will be available moving forward, if they advance,” ESPN’s Molly McGrath reported early in the second half. “I don’t know anything,” Brownell himself said at halftime. “Obviously, it looked pretty bad. But, I don’t have any information.”

Clemson starting F Carter Welling is emotional as he comes off the floor, supported by two trainers. He heads straight to the locker room. Didn’t see the injury, but doesn’t seem good pic.twitter.com/7jDtadbfT7 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 12, 2026

An injury that would keep Welling out for the NCAA Tournament would be a detrimental blow to Brownell’s team. In 31 games this season, the Utah Valley transfer averaged 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. The Tigers are currently projected as a No. 9 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology.

Long-term injury would be blow to Clemson’s NCAA Tournament run

Clemson is seeking a bounce back performance in this year’s NCAA Tournament following a disappointing Round of 64 loss to No. 12 seed McNeese State last season. The Tigers trailed McNeese 51-29 with 8:07 remaining in that game, but stormed all the way back and lost by just two points. Under Brad Brownell, Clemson has made five NCAA Tournament appearances. That includes two Sweet Sixteen appearances (2018 and 2024) and one Elite Eight appearance (2024).

The Tigers are bound for their sixth NCAA Tournament appearance of the Brownell era. It has been an up and down season for the program, which nearly pulled off victories against No. 12 Alabama and No. 10 BYU in non-conference play. Although it lost those games and a non-conference game against Georgetown, Clemson opened the season 16-3 and shot to No. 18 in the AP Poll Rankings.

Clemson lost its fourth game of the season to NC State on Jan. 20, but bounced back and won its next four games. Since the Tigers’ Feb. 11 game against Virginia Tech, however, they have lost five of their last seven games. They did however finish the regular season strong with a 79-76 win against Georgia Tech, and look to advance to the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals with a victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night.