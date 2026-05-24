CBS picks top eight non-conference college football games in 2026

CBS Sports picked their top eight non-conference college football games for the 2026 season. We must note this is not a strict ranking as the games are ordered by date of kickoff.

Non-conference games are fun right? They give us matchups we don’t normally see until the postseason and it really spreads out the regular season clashes across the country.

So without further ado, let’s dive into CBS’ Chip Patterson’s picks. We start with the first one on the schedule!

1. Clemson at LSU (Sept. 5)

The Tigers and the Tigers kick off the non-conference slate, in terms of the top games picked by CBS Sports. Clemson is in serious need of a bounce back season under Dabo Swinney while LSU transitions to Lane Kiffin.

Safe to say, the pressure is on both coaches to get it rolling early in 2026. With LSU hosting in Baton Rouge under the lights, they’ll most certainly be favored to open the season.

This non-conference game might fly under the radar for some, but the Tigers are expected to take a step forward under new head coach Alex Golesh. As far as Baylor is concerned, Dave Aranda goes into his 7th season and comes off a 5-7 campaign.

Former Florida QB DJ Lagway now plays for the Bears, along with a bevy of other transfers on the Baylor offense. This will be an interesting clash to see if Baylor can get off on the right foot and compete for the Big 12 this year or if Auburn gets off to a fast start under the no nonsense Golesh.

In what could be a make-or-break year for Luke Fickell and the Badgers, they get tested right away with Notre Dame. The Irish are coming off a 10-2 season in which they opted out of a bowl game following their CFP miss.

This non-conference game will be held at Lambeau Field, so it’s a neutral site, but basically a home game for the Badgers. The QB matchup will be key since Notre Dame brings back CJ Carr but it;’s seemingly an open competition for WIsconsin as Fickell has yet to have steady play at that position during his tenure.

This opened the season in 2025 and it’s going to be must-see TV as far as non-conference games go. Both Ohio State and Texas have national title expectations and this one should be a resume builder.

There will be plenty of Heisman contenders on the field here. Texas QB Arch Manning and Ohio State QB Julian Sayin as well as WR Jeremiah Smith.

5. Oklahoma at Michigan (Sept. 12)

These two schools are going to run it back after the Sooners got the win last year. This time, Michigan is led by Kyle Whittingham, who is ready to bring some buzz and toughness back to Ann Arbor.

Hosting this non-conference tilt will be big for Michigan. Yes the QBs will be watched: Byce Underwood (Michigan) and John Mateer (Oklahoma), but watch the play in the trenches for Whittingham and Brent Venables’ squads.

It seems like this non-conference matchup has lost some luster due to the Seminoles’ poor play over the last couple of seasons. But when FSU stunned the Crimson Tide last year, many were ready to end the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa and give Mike Norvell a new contract.

Of course, Alabama rallied to make the playoff while Florida State missed the postseason entirely. That was a long winded explanation to say this game actually might have more juice than originally anticipated!

Don’t look now, but this might be the most competitive non-conference game on CBS Sports’ list. Notre Dame is on here twice but they’ll be traveling to take on a Big 12 contender.

Like the Irish, the Cougars had an argument for the College Football Playoff last year. Both will look for a resume-boosting win here in the middle of October.

Oh yes, a third Notre Dame game wouldn’t be left off this list! Miami beat them head to head last year and that was the difference in CFP selection.

Perhaps this is the top non-conference game due to recent history and both teams have heard the chirping all year long. We have to wait until November for this game? Perhaps it’ll be for the best as both could be in prime playoff position and there will be a lot on the line.