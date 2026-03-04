Clemson announced the hiring of Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, per a release Wednesday. Bisaccia spent the last four years as the STC (2022-25) and assistant head coach (2023-25) of the Green Bay Packers.

A former interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, going 7-5 in 2021, Bisaccia has coached since 1983 at the college level and in the NFL. Funny enough, he coached at Clemson as the running back’s coach and special teams coach from 1994-98 before moving onto Ole Miss and then the NFL.

“His experience and expertise in all things football — not just special teams — is a huge value to us,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s a leader of men, and I think his perspective and his lens joining our organization will be incredibly valuable even beyond the impact that he’ll make on our special teams.”

Bisaccia has nearly a quarter-century of special teams coaching experience. Now, he returns to Clemson to aid Swinney and company.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with the young men in the Clemson Football program and be part of a tremendous staff,” Bisaccia said. “After I made the decision to move in a new direction, Coach Swinney approached me with the opportunity to come back to a place that holds special meaning for me and my family. I’m thrilled to be able to return to the Clemson community and serve this program in any way I can.”

Swinney didn’t hold back his praise either. He believes Bisaccia will be a very valuable asset to Clemson football ahead of the 2026 season.

“I’ve gotten to know him over the years, and we’ve actually talked a couple of different times about the possibility of him joining our staff,” Swinney said. “It just never really could work out from a timing standpoint or because the way the rules were set up in college. But with the changing of the rules to allow everybody to coach on the field and where he was in his career, he really wanted to finish here at Clemson. I’m super excited it worked out for us too, because this is as good a special teams coach as there has been in the NFL for a long, long time.”