Clemson closing in on Top-10 class after landing eight 4-stars in the last month

No program is currently hotter on the recruiting trail than Clemson.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have been on a heater and they ramped it up further on Monday, adding three more four-star prospects to their 2027 class.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Atlantic Coast four-star EDGE Desmond Malpress, Kindred (N.D.) four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Starcevic and Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star offensive tackle JJ Brown each went public with their pledges to the ACC program.

Clemson has now landed eight blue-chip commitments since the beginning of May. With those additions, its recruiting class now ranks 12th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Looking at Clemson’s new blue-chip trio

Official visits often spark commitments and a monster weekend in Death Valley has paid some serious dividends.

Malpress was one of the headliners on campus over the weekend and he left as a part of the Tigers’ 2027 haul. He’s the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 17 EGDE in the cycle.

“Clemson has felt like family even before my official visit,” Malpress told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They brought me in with open arms. It’s a great winning program led by Coach Swinney and their academics are amazing as well.”

Starcevic is an impressive athlete at the high school level and he profiles as a standout lineman at the next level. Clemson previously got him in for a visit and also went out to North Dakota to visit him. It beat out the likes of Oregon and Kansas State for the No. 16 IOL in the cycle.

Brown announced his pledge live on the Rivals YouTube channel on Monday evening, moving up a decision that wasn’t expected to come until later this month. After his official visit, he saw no reason to wait any longer. He’s the No. 24 OT in the cycle.

“Coach Swinney cares about his players after their playing days, during their playing days and even before their playing days,” Brown told Rivals. “Coach Luke kept communicating with me, everybody on the staff kept communicating with me and the love they showed was unconditional.”

Tigers keep stacking 4-stars

Tallahassee (Fla.) Amos P. Godby four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons committed on May 20 and he now headlines the class, checking in as the No. 101 recruit and No. 19 WR in the nation. That day also brought a pledge from Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside four-star running back Gary Walker, the nation’s No. 8 recruit at the position.

“Jamarin Simmons made a strong push as the top wide receiver at Rivals Camp Miami,” Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power recently wrote. “He consistently caught our attention during drills. Simmons moves with suddenness and gracefulness within his routes. He’s highly coordinated and effortlessly plucks the football with strong catching technique. Simmons was also highly competitive, taking perhaps the most reps of any top receiver on the day.”

Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls four-star safety Jarrell Chandler, Lakeland (Fla.) four-star EDGE Santana Harvey and Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy four-star IOL Elijah Morrison are other blue-chippers that have committed since May began.

An up-to-date look at the Clemson haul can be seen here. There’s now 19 total commits in the fold.