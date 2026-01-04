Clemson defensive back Ricardo Jones plans to enter NCAA trasnsfer portal

Clemson defensive back Ricardo Jones plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Jones only spent two seasons with the Tigers after being a nice recruiting win. But Dabo Swinney will now have to replace him in the safety room, seeing some roster turnover after the season.

Jones wasted no time becoming an impact player for Clemson once getting to campus. He played in 12 games as a true freshman before appearing in all 13 games during the 2025 season. Twelve of those were starts.

A total of 59 tackles pop up on the stat sheet over two years. Not much when it came to getting into the backfield, only having two tackles for a loss and one sack. Natural with his position, Jones was better when dropping back in coverage. Three pass breakups and nine defended passes are nice but Clemson really enjoyed the six interceptions from Jones. One of them went the other way for a touchdown in the rivalry game against South Carolina.

“He is an instinctive player,” Swinney said after the rivalry win. “He loves to practice, he loves to play, he loves his teammates, he is tough as they come and he knows his limitations. He is a very smart and instinctive player… That was an incredible interception. His hands were under the ball, it was incredible. So, I am just really happy for him.”

Jones played high school football at Warner Robins (GA) Northside, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 142 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.