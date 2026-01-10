Clemson defensive lineman Caden Story has withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He entered the portal Jan. 2.

Story appeared in five games for Clemson this past season, totaling seven tackles during that time. He also had a half-sack to his name as he played largely a reserve role.

On the whole, during his four years with the Tigers, Story has 10 total tackles to his name. He has also played 190 snaps across is 24 career games.

Story played high school football at Lanett (Ala.), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 227 overall player from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Story’s return comes as Clemson has added some key pieces from the transfer portal since the window opened last week. The Tigers have eight commitments as of Saturday afternoon, led by former Colorado EDGE London Merritt. He checks in as the No. 164 overall player and No. 19-ranked EDGE to hit the open market, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Merritt played in nine games for Colorado this past season. He logged 19 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss and a sack during that time.

On defense in 2025, Clemson ranked No. 8 in the ACC with 356.7 total yards allowed per game and third in the conference with 20.5 points allowed on average. Three of the Tigers’ highest-rated transfer portal commitments are on defense, and Caden Story’s return is also important for the unit.

Clemson had a rough go through the 2025 season before eventually finishing with a 7-6 overall record. The Tigers also notably made a change on the offensive side of the ball, parting ways with coordinator Garrett Riley and hiring Chad Morris as his replacement.

Clemson struggled in 2025 despite entering the year with high expectations. The Tigers’ 392.2 yards per game ranked tied for eighth in the ACC while their 27.2 points on average ranked 11th out out of 17 teams. That led Dabo Swinney to announce a change.