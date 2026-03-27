Clemson forward Jake Wahlin plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Wahlin transferred to Clemson last offseason. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

In his lone season at Clemson, Wahlin made 35 appearances and 28 starts. He averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, while shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc. Wahlin averaged 20.5 minutes per contest.

Wahlin’s best performance of the season was in Clemson’s 85-77 loss to Wake Forest on Feb. 18. In the loss, Wahlin tallied a season-high 17 points and five rebounds on 7-11 shooting from the floor.

Before transferring to Clemson, Wahlin spent two seasons at Utah. He amassed 53 appearances for the Utes, including 23 starts. He averaged a career-high 6.3 points per game in his sophomore season at Utah.

Jake Wahlin played high school basketball at Timpview (UT), where he was a three-star prospect, according to Rivals Industry Rankings. Wahlin was a McDonald’s All-American Game nominee his senior year.

Clemson posted a 24-11 overall record this season and a 12-6 mark in conference play. The Tigers suffered a season-ending loss to Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. After the game, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell reflected on his team’s season.

“Super proud of these guys right here. What they did for our team and the leadership that they showed throughout the year, can’t say enough good things,” Brownell said. “Just really proud of these guys for what they’ve done and the young men they are. It was a pleasure to coach them.

“… It’s really hard. It’s really hard because we’re with these guys so much. Blood, sweat and tears, and we have all of it, right, throughout our careers, and even these seasons. … I think if you just listen to them, it speaks to our university, our Clemson community. It speaks to the culture of our basketball program, the type of people that we have.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.