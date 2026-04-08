Clemson senior guard Efrem “Butta” Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Johnson will need an eligibility waiver from the NCAA to play in 2026-27 after exhausting his four seasons of collegiate eligibility this past year.

Johnson averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and one assist across 35 games, including nine starts, for Clemson during the 2025-26 season. His best game of last season came in a 15-point effort March 7 against Georgia Tech as Johnson hit double figures in scoring in three of the Tigers’ last five games last season. That included scoring 11 points in Clemson’s 67-61 loss to Iowa in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Prior to transferring to Clemson, the 6-foot-4 guard from Huntsville previously appeared in 100 career games, including 46 starts, across three seasons at UAB (2022-25). Johnson averaged 7.6 points on 39.7% shooting, including 34.7% from 3-point range, to go along with 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 135 games during his four-year collegiate career.

This report will be updated.