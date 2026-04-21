Clemson has landed a commitment from TCU guard Liutauras Lelevicius out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony. Lelevicius has one season of eligibility remaining.

He has previously played at both Oregon State (2024-25) and TCU (2025-26). He will be on his third and final school with the Tigers.

While suiting up for TCU this season, Liutauras Lelevicius started 22 games. He appeared in 34 total.

During that time, he managed to record 8.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He was a quality 3-point shooter, though, launching 121 attempts and connecting at a 38.0% clip.

That percentage closely mirrored his shooting percentage while with Oregon State, too. He is a career 38.0% shooter from downtown and, at 6 foot 7, offers some real versatility in terms of being able to stretch the floor.

While Liutauras Lelevicius had some quality games during the season, he was quiet during the NCAA Tournament for TCU. He scored just five points in two games, though he did record eight rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Liutauras Lelevicius joins Dylan Faulkner

In addition to Liutauras Lelevicius, Samford transfer forward Dylan Faulkner has committed to Clemson. On3’s Joe Tipton first reported the news. Clemson will mark Faulkner’s third program in four seasons.

Faulkner previously played at Lipscomb from 2023-2025. Across three collegiate seasons, the

Calhoun, GA native boasts career averages of 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 assists. He is coming off a career-best season, in which he averaged a near double-double (17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds).

The 6’9″ forward scored 20-plus point nine times this season, including a season-high 27 points in an 89-86 loss to Mercer on Feb. 21. He joins Notre Dame guard Cole Certa as Clemson‘s two additions out of the Portal, so far.

Faulkner heads to a Clemson program that has made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under head coach Brad Brownell. Brownell is heading into his 17th season at Clemson. Through 16 seasons, he has led the Tigers to a 316-207 (158-134) record with two Sweet Sixteen’s (2018 and 2024) and an Elite Eight (2024).

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.