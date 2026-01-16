Clemson pitcher Ariston Veasey is facing assault and battery charges following an altercation at a bar, according to the student newspaper, The Tiger. The alleged incident took place in the early morning hours Jan. 11.

Veasey was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery following the altercation, which took place at ROAR Clemson. An incident report showed an employee flagged down a police officer and said a fight broke out inside the bar and a patron had punched an employee. When police got to the scene, Veasey was, “being pinned down by another customer” in a parking lot.

Two individuals alleged Veasey punched them during the incident, but declined to pursue charges at the time, according to The Tiger. He was cited for disorderly conduct and unlawful use or fraudulent application for a driver’s license. Officers found a fake Georgia driver’s license among his belongings.

Veasey was also issued a trespass notice from the bar. He was booked Jan. 14 and later released that morning on a $930 personal recognizance bond.

In a statement to The Tiger, ROAR Clemson said a manger was also struck during the altercation. The bar said it also is cooperating with the investigation.

“An individual at our venue was engaging in inappropriate behavior and was confronted by staff,” the statement read. “During that interaction, the individual became aggressive and physically assaulted a staff member. When a manager stepped in to stop the altercation, the manager was also struck.

“The individual was removed from the premises, and law enforcement handled the situation. We are fully cooperating with the investigation. We have zero tolerance for violence or inappropriate conduct, and the safety of our staff and guests remains our top priority.”

Ariston Veasey is preparing for his first season at Clemson after transferring from Alabama. He made five appearances for the Crimson Tide in 2025, allowing four earned runs over 3.2 innings while striking out six hitters. He arrived on the college baseball season in 2024 as a two-way player and pitched one game for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman.

Clemson started spring training this week ahead of the 2026 season – Erik Bakich’s fourth as head coach. The Tigers enter the year ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball’s preseason rankings and No. 20 by Perfect Game. Clemson’s first series is scheduled for Feb. 13-15 against Army.