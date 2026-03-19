College football recruiting: Top early commits in the ACC for the 2027 class

There’s been plenty of change in the ACC across the last couple of years and that’s led to some interesting storylines on the recruiting trail.

Some schools continue to recruit at an elite level and others are trying to take the next step. Of the top 300 prospects in the Rivals Industry Ranking — a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies — 13 are currently committed to ACC schools.

Miami leads the way early on, checking in with the No. 8 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Commitments will start coming hot and heavy soon enough and Rivals is breaking down the top early commits in the ACC.

WR Nick Lennear — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 26

247Sports: No. 16

ESPN: No. 26

School: Miami Carol City (Miami, Fla.)

Scouting Summary: “Nick Lennear elevated his game during the most competitive periods of the week at the Navy All-American Bowl and made splash plays when the lights were brightest. The rising senior showed outstanding burst within his routes, roasting corners during the 1-on-1 period of Wednesday’s joint practice. He showed up big once again on Saturday, making the catch of the game, with a magnificent diving grab in the end zone to put the East up early. Lennear continue to flash when targeted, later elevating for a ball over the middle of the field. The Miami native’s showing creates positive momentum heading into the offseason.”

CB Allen Evans — Louisville

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 109

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 232

247Sports: No. 69

ESPN: No. 192

School: Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)

On his commitment: “I think Louisville is the place for me,” Evans told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “It’s the best fit for me in terms of my development and where I feel the most comfortable and where I can grow. I feel like Coach Brohm is a great coach. He puts his guys in position to be successful. I feel like he knows a lot about college ball and getting guys to the next level and I feel he can help me accomplish my goal in the future of playing in the NFL.”

QB Gunner Rivers — NC State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 112

Rivals300 Ranking: NR

247Sports: No. 40

ESPN: No. 142

School: St. Michael Catholic (Fairhope, Ala.)

On his commitment: “How much they really wanted me and how truthful they were with me with all the things they said and how I’d fit into their offense,” Rivers said in an exclusive interview with TheWolfpacker.com. “How much they wanted me compared to the other schools was a big thing for me. Some other places were like, ‘Yeah, we want you, but we wouldn’t care if another dude came instead of you.’ But NC State was like, ‘We want you to be our guy for the future.’”

S Mekhi Williams — Florida State

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 154

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 242

247Sports: No. 105

ESPN: No. 235

School: Lennard (Ruskin, Fla.)

On his commitment: “Florida State was always my school growing up,” Williams told Rivals. “Being from Florida, you always like one of the Florida schools and for me, it was was FSU, I had that connection with the Noles.”

S Marquis Bryant — North Carolina

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 188

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 222

247Sports: No. 192

ESPN: No. 258

School: Rolesville (Rolesville, N.C.)

On his commitment: “Belichick is building a dynasty at North Carolina,” Bryant told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Chapel Hill will be a portal to the NFL. He has a great plan, a great staff, and they will be about developing players. Coach Belichick is a laid-back guy, but he is all about business. He wants North Carolina to win.”

QB Kharim Hughley — Clemson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 192

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 136

247Sports: NR

ESPN: No. 121

School: Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)

On his commitment: “This is a pretty big opportunity,” Hughley previously told Rivals. “Just to be wanted by a top program is always a good feeling … The culture they have there is what fires me up there isn’t another program like it … I also have a former teammate plays there and he talks about how the players aren’t just teammates they’re a family in the locker room and that’s always a good thing to hear.”

EDGE Troy Bowens — Cal

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 196

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 220

247Sports: No. 190

ESPN: No. 294

School: Sutter (Sutter, Calif.)

Scouting Summary: “Bowens is a big framed edge who probably projects best as a 3-4 end or moving inside in a four-man front. A productive player with positional versatility and even played some receiver as a freshman before playing solely on defense the last two seasons. Not a super twitchy athlete and can continue to improve athletically but has a physical edge in his game with strong hands and shows a non-stop motor. Flashes good straight line quickness and closes well on the football. Has the multi-sport background we like with a solid track profile in the shot and discuss. Plenty of long term upside here and if he hits, Bowens has an NFL ceiling.”

WR Ah’Mari Stevens — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 229

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 300

247Sports: NR

ESPN: No. 298

School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

The Skinny: Stevens jumped in the mix for Mario Cristobal and Co. back in January of 2025. His stock has risen since then, especially after he performed well on the 7v7 circuit last spring. He’s kept his recruitment open and has planned to continue visiting other programs, but Miami has the pledge and isn’t keen on letting Stevens slip away.

S Jaylyn Jones — Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 232

Rivals300 Ranking: NR

247Sports: No. 225

ESPN: NR

School: McArthur (Davie, Fla.)

On his commitment: “It feels great,” Jones previously told Rivals. “The relationship I have is incredible with the coaches. They still check up on me every day. I just have a great bond with them, that’s why I love Miami.”

ATH D’Angelo White — Louisville

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 238

Rivals300 Ranking: NR

247Sports: NR

ESPN: No. 168

School: Villa Angela-St. Joseph (Cleveland, Ohio)

On his commitment: “You know it’s the culture around the coaches, it just feel like family when I was around and it was great hospitality,” White told Rivals. “How much they care about me as a person and development throughout my time in college and how they would use me in the offense.”