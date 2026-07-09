Crain & Cone predict college football's biggest upsets for 2026 season

The members of the college football show Crain & Cone have made the call on the biggest upsets for the 2026 season. Jake Crain, David Cone, and Blain Crain each share their list of games where an upset is likely to happen.

There have been plenty of changes in college football, and multiple upsets will happen this fall. One of the biggest upsets in 2025 was when Florida State took down Alabama to start the year.

Will something like that happen to kick off the 2026 season? Here’s a look at Crain & Cone’s biggest upsets of the 2026 college football season.

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Jake Crain’s biggest upset – Idaho over Utah (Sept. 3)

Jake Crain believes that Idaho, an FCS school, can take down Utah at the start of the year. He mentioned that the Vandals “put a scare” into Oregon last season.

“There’s not even a spead out on this one, but Utah’s going to be favored by a lot,” Crain said. “Them boys like potatoes, and they like upsetting Utah.”

Jake Crain’s next four biggest upsets

Louisville over Ole Miss (Sept. 6)

South Carolina over Georgia (Nov. 21)

Nebraska over Indiana (Oct. 10)

North Carolina over TCU (Aug. 29)

Blain Crain’s biggest upset – Tennessee over Texas (Sept. 26)

To be fair, Blain Crain didn’t officially announce one big upset as he just listed his five. That said, Tennessee over Texas would be one of the wildest upsets of the season.

Crain said that Tennessee is a 7.5-point underdog. “Tough place to go and win,” he said about playing in Knoxville.

Blain Crain’s next four biggest upsets

Louisville over Ole Miss (Sept. 6)

Alabama over Georgia (Oct. 10)

Baylor over Auburn (Sept. 5)

Ole Miss over Georgia (Nov. 7)

Bonus: South Carolina over Clemson (Nov. 28)

David Cone’s biggest upset – SMU over Notre Dame (Nov. 21)

Cone believes that Notre Dame could be beaten by SMU, especially if the team is on a roll. SMU is coming off a 2025 season where it finished 9-4 and 6-2 in ACC play.

“SMU beat Miami a year ago, made the College Football Playoff two years ago,” Cone said. “You don’t think returning your quarterback in Kevin Jennings, you can go to South Bend and get a win up there?”

David Cone’s next four biggest upsets

USC over Ohio State (Oct. 31)

Virginia Tech over Miami (Nov. 21)

Oklahoma State over Oregon (Sept. 12)

Georgia Southern over Clemson (Sept. 12)

















