Dabo Swinney addresses next steps for Clemson football program after disappointing 2025

Dabo Swinney might have a long look in the mirror as Clemson hits the offseason. The Tigers lost 22-10 to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl to finish the year 7-6.

It was a year where, ironically both PSU and Clemson, were popular preseason national champion picks. Heck, some even predicted these two would square off for college football’s crown.

Swinney chalked these struggles up to big picture issues. If those can get rectified ahead of 2026 remains to be seen.

“It’s really more about just big picture of our issues from the season,” Swinney said postgame. “I know what’s real. I know what’s not. I don’t read what everybody else writes. I know what’s real. I have a good perspective when it comes to things that are in our control and what we’ve got to do better. We’ve got great people. I love all the people on my staff.

“But you evaluate everything. That’s just a part of our business, and it’s a part of the end of a season is you step back and — I don’t make emotional decisions, but first and foremost, it starts with what happened and how do we — is it personnel, is it scheme, is it bad calls, whatever. There’s a lot of things you evaluate as a coach.”

With the talent Clemson had back, such as QB Cade Klubnik and defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, there seemed to be a lot of NFL talent. But it just didn’t click as the Tigers found themselves 1-3 after four games, pretty much out of the CFP picture before even getting started.

Dabo Swinney promises to get it right for 2026

“Again, I know we’ve got seven wins, but we’re a lot closer than people think,” Swinney said. “That’s one of them things, boy, if you say that you get torn up on social media, people rip you I’m sure. But that’s the reality. I know what it is, and I know how close we are. It’s one more catch. It’s one more good throw. It’s a better call. It’s one stop. Next thing you know, you win a couple of those games that we lost early, and now you’ve got confidence and momentum and all those things matter. We just never got that.”

Swinney is 187-53 since 2008 with Clemson, winning nine ACC titles and two national championships. Heck, despite being 10-4 last year, the Tigers won the ACC and made it to the first round of the College Football Playoff.

To get back to that and beyond might take a philosophy or roster overhaul. But Swinney claims he knows what to do to get it right.

“It certainly affected us,” Swinney said. “But again, evaluate everything, make good decisions based on what my perspective is, and I’ll change what I need to change, stay the course on what I believe I need to stay the course on.

“Again, it’s never as good as you think, it’s never as bad as you think. I’ve done this a long time, and this is the second worst season we’ve had in 17 years. There will be something good come from it just like the last one we had in 2010. We had a lot of great things come from it. We’ll have a lot of great come from this one, as well.”