Clemson welcomed back Chad Morris as its offensive coordinator to begin the offseason. He replaces Garrett Riley, who spent the last three seasons as the Tigers OC.

Morris’ re-arrival to the program has been a breath of fresh air for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, or so it seems. To start spring practice, Swinney used quite the analogy to describe what it’s been like to coach alongside a familiar offense after three years in Riley’s balanced Air Raid.

“It’s not new to me,” Swinney said. “It’s like I’m back in America after living in Spain for three years. … It was fun to learn something different and all that. But, yeah, I’m living back in Pelham, Alabama, you know?”

Swinney said that there are universal terms in football — such as routes, concepts, gaps, etc. — that are known by everyone who’s played a little bit of football in their life. However, depending on the offense your team runs, those actions could be called something completely different.

“What do you call it? In the Air Raid, you call it ’92’ it’s called mesh. It’s called 618, some people call it ‘Stick’. What do you call four verts in the Air Raid? It’s ‘Six’. For three years, because I kind of let all that go, but it was fun.”

Riley and the Air Raid arrived at Clemson in 2023, taking over as OC and QB coach. However, his tenure had mixed results. Clemson went 26-14 over three seasons. That includes going to the College Football Playoff in 2024 before finishing 7-5 this past season.

Now, Swinney and the Tigers welcome back a familiar face in Chad Morris, who held the same position at Clemson from 2011-2014. During that stretch, Clemson went 41-11, including a dominant 27-6 mark vs. the ACC — not to mention a 2011 ACC Championship win. He ultimately coached 52 games for Clemson, where his offenses averaged a whopping 468.5 yards and 36.3 points per game.

In recent years, Morris returned to Clemson in a voluntary role before accepting a assistant role at Texas State. Morris took the 2025 season off as his son, Chandler, led Virginia to an 11-win season as starting quarterback. Now, he’s back in the saddle and ready to help lead Clemson back to the top of the ACC.