Dabo Swinney wasn’t happy about his special team calling a fake punt during the first quarter against Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday. It resulted in an incomplete pass, as there seemed to be some miscommunication during the play call.

Swinney grilled the Clemson special teams for the decision, which set the Nittany Lions up with a shorter field than they would have had if they punted.

“We put (the defense) in a terrible situation down here,” Swinney told Taylor McGregor ahead of the second quarter. “We ran a fake (punt), that shouldn’t have happened. Really disappointed in that.”

Clemson tries to run a fake punt, but the gunner didn’t get the memo pic.twitter.com/DAVFMpLsNi — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) December 27, 2025

The fake punt came at a time when Clemson’s offensive was forced to punt on its first two drives. After a three-and-out on their third drive, the Tigers went for broke on the fake punt.

The defense would force a turnover on downs following the fake punt. Despite the defensive unit giving the offense another change, the Tigers went three-and-out and were forced to punt for the third time in four possesions.

“Offensively, we’re just stopping ourselves,” Swinney said. “We’ve got four drops already. Ball is (coming) right to us on first down opportunities. We just have to clean it up and do the routine stuff better.”

Clemson enters the Pinstripe Bowl with a 7-5 record, alongside a 6-6 Penn State team. It’s not farfetched to have predicted these two teams to play in the postseason. However, not in this scenario.

Both the Tigers and Nittany Lions entered the season with national championship aspirations, and were ranked as such coming into the year. The preseason AP Poll slotted Penn State No. 2 nationally, and Clemson No. 4 overall. Both had to fight for bowl eligibility by the end of the season.

One year after both programs enjoyed a trip to the College Football Playoff, the expectation next season will be the same despite the down season. For now, both teams have the opportunity to play each other with one being able to finish the year on a high note.

A loss for Penn State would give the Nittany Lions its first losing record (6-7) since 2020’s shortened season. Clemson hasn’t won less than nine games in a single season since 2010.