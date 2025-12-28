Clemson ran a fake punt during the first quarter of Saturday’s 22-10 loss to Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl. During an in-game interview, Dabo Swinney revealed he never called the fake.

Instead, there was a miscommunication during the pre-snap. There was no Nittany Lions player covering gunner Ronan Hanafin, so veteran punter Jack Smith made the check to fake. The only issue was that Hanafin didn’t notice the audible, and Smith threw a deep ball to Hanafin who was preparing to defend the punt return.

“Just really disappointed in the miscommunication on the opening punt,” Swinney said, echoing his sentiment from the second quarter interview. “It just shouldn’t have happened. I’ll take ownership of that. But that’s not something we called.

“Just disappointed with that. Gave them three points; defense went out there and held them. And again, plenty of opportunity to win the game, but the 3rd downs, the big plays in critical situations, and then offensively just the drops. I quit counting at seven. I know there was at least seven, maybe eight. Just too many missed opportunities, and it’s hard to win those games.”

While the mistake only gave up three points, it was the difference in the game during the first three quarters. Penn State led Clemson 6-3 entering the final period before outscoring the Tigers 16-7 in the fourth quarter.

The loss caps a disappointing season for Clemson, given its expectations. Thought to be national championship contenders during the preseason, the Tigers finish the year with a 7-6 record which included a 4-4 mark vs. the ACC.

Like Clemson, the Nittany Lions also entered the season with national championship aspirations, and were ranked as such coming into the year. The preseason AP Poll slotted Penn State No. 2 nationally, as well as Clemson at No. 4 overall.

However, both had to fight for bowl eligibility by the end of the season, and Penn State fired former head coach James Franklin along the way. Clemson will be seeing a lot more of Franklin moving forward, who has since taken the head job at Virginia Tech.

Clemson now enters the offseason in an attempt to bolster its roster ahead of the 2026 season. It remains to be seen how deep Swinney and staff will dive into the NCAA transfer portal, but the Tigers are set to bring in the No. 19 recruiting class in the nation as of this writing.